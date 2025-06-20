In pictures: First day at Royal Highland Show weekend

David Tennant, head of show, said: “We have had a wonderful start to the Show with over 50,000 people in attendance who have enjoyed sampling food and drinks from Scotland’s leading suppliers, listened to bagpipes and live music and watched leading agricultural displays. What’s more the sun has shone.

“We’re on track to sell out tickets for Friday and Saturday and with another warm and sunny few days expected, we’re encouraging those coming along to keep cool.

“We have refillable water stations across the show, so please bring along your water bottles in you can.

“We also have lots of ice cream and cold drinks to be enjoyed across the site and our Countryside area is perfect for families looking to keep little ones cool and entertained.

“We hope you enjoy the show if it’s on your agenda this weekend.”

1 . DITT8933.jpg Yesterday (19 June 2025) marked the first day of the Royal Highland Show weekend with over 50,000 people in attendance. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

