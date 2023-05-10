In pictures: Garvagh YFC big breakfast and car wash

Garvagh YFC recently held their ever popular big breakfast and car wash.

Everyone was well fed and cars, tractors (and YFC members) were all well and truly washed.

A big thank you must go to all who came and supported us at this event, your support does not go unnoticed.

Thank you also to all club sponsors and especially Apperleys who supplied the meat for the big breakfast.

Meghan McIntyre and Victoria Bradley Louise McFetridge during the Garvagh YFC big breakfast and car wash which was held recently Photo: Garvagh YFC

The Garvagh YFC big breakfast and car wash which was held recently and proved to be a huge success Photo: Garvagh YFC

The Garvagh YFC big breakfast and car wash which was held recently and proved to be a huge success Photo: Garvagh YFC

The Garvagh YFC big breakfast and car wash which was held recently and proved to be a huge success Photo: Garvagh YFC