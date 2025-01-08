In pictures: Glarryford YFC hold popular tractor run
Glarryford YFC recently held their annual tractor run.
The run, which took place from Killymurris Presbyterian, proved very popular with a great turnout of tractors and people.
The tractor run helped to raise money for the club’s charity Dementia NI.
Many thanks to everyone that turned up and helped the club raise £1,036.20.
A spokesperson for the club: “Thank you to everyone that helped out and to everyone that brought a tractor or lorry.”
