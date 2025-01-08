In pictures: Glarryford YFC hold popular tractor run

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 8th Jan 2025, 11:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Glarryford YFC recently held their annual tractor run.

The run, which took place from Killymurris Presbyterian, proved very popular with a great turnout of tractors and people.

The tractor run helped to raise money for the club’s charity Dementia NI.

Many thanks to everyone that turned up and helped the club raise £1,036.20.

Joshua Waide, Trevor Carson and Joel Dornan at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor runJoshua Waide, Trevor Carson and Joel Dornan at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor run
Joshua Waide, Trevor Carson and Joel Dornan at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor run

A spokesperson for the club: “Thank you to everyone that helped out and to everyone that brought a tractor or lorry.”

Dean Turton and Susie Carson at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor runDean Turton and Susie Carson at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor run
Dean Turton and Susie Carson at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor run
Samuel McCallion and Sam McIntyre at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor runSamuel McCallion and Sam McIntyre at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor run
Samuel McCallion and Sam McIntyre at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor run
Some of the tractors that attended the Glarryford YFC tractor runSome of the tractors that attended the Glarryford YFC tractor run
Some of the tractors that attended the Glarryford YFC tractor run
The lead tractor at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor runThe lead tractor at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor run
The lead tractor at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor run
Luke Simpson, Trevor Carson and Adam Clyde at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor runLuke Simpson, Trevor Carson and Adam Clyde at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor run
Luke Simpson, Trevor Carson and Adam Clyde at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor run
Zara Lynn, David Stewart and Mervyn Dickey at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor runZara Lynn, David Stewart and Mervyn Dickey at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor run
Zara Lynn, David Stewart and Mervyn Dickey at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor run
Lily Dickey, Laura Dickey, Brian Dickey, Derek Gilliland, Harold Dickey, Anna Dickey and Philip Dickey at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor runLily Dickey, Laura Dickey, Brian Dickey, Derek Gilliland, Harold Dickey, Anna Dickey and Philip Dickey at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor run
Lily Dickey, Laura Dickey, Brian Dickey, Derek Gilliland, Harold Dickey, Anna Dickey and Philip Dickey at Glarryford YFC's recent tractor run

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice