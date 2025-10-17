In pictures: Great night at Hillsborough YFC’s bingo night at The Pheasant Restaurant

It was a great night’s craic with plenty of games including some competitive ‘Bring Me’ and a coin toss in between the bingo rounds.
A huge thank you to the bingo caller Elaine Cranston, to everyone who kindly donated raffle prizes and also to The Pheasant Restaurant, Hillsborough, for the use of their room.
Well done to all the prizewinners.
Hillsborough YFC club leader Katie McKee and club secretary Emma Brow at the club's recent bingo night Photo: Hillsborough YFC
Rachel Boyes and Liz McKee at Hillsborough YFC's recent bingo night Photo: Hillsborough YFC
The Hughes family with friends enjoying Hillsborough YFC's recent bingo night Photo: Hillsborough YFC
Adele Cantley, Shirley Heasley, Renee Boal, Jodie Kirk and Myles Cantley at Hillsborough YFC's recent bingo night Photo: Hillsborough YFC