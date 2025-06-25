In pictures: Great night out at Lylehill YFC barbecue

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 25th Jun 2025, 12:05 BST
Lylehill YFC recently their popular barbecue night

There was a superb turnout for the night and a great time was had by all.

Thanks to Lylehill YFC for sending in these photographs from the barbecue.

See who you can spot in our selection.

Members of Lylehill YFC at their recent barbecue night

1. Members of Lylehill YFC at their recent barbecue night

Members of Lylehill YFC at their recent barbecue night Photo: Lylehill YFC

Photo Sales
Oliver Glenn, Jack Minnish and Josh Quail

2. Oliver Glenn, Jack Minnish and Josh Quail

Oliver Glenn, Jack Minnish and Josh Quail Photo: Lylehill YFC

Photo Sales
Jake Robinson, Jamie Smyton and Mark Black

3. Jake Robinson, Jamie Smyton and Mark Black

Jake Robinson, Jamie Smyton and Mark Black Photo: Lylehill YFC

Photo Sales
Sian Hogg and Ross Smyth

4. Sian Hogg and Ross Smyth

Sian Hogg and Ross Smyth Photo: Lylehill YFC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice