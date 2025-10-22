In pictures: Great night out at the Collone YFC barbecue

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 10:30 BST
Collone YFC held their barbecue on Saturday, September 6th at Richardsons Farm at Mullahead, a fantastic crowd came and everyone had a great evening.

The very popular Battle of the YFC DJs competition took place alongside DJ Jamie B which brought young farmers from across Northern Ireland to the barbecue.

Blake Hunter and James Morrison were crowned the winners of the competition on the night.

The club now looks forward to their next event, their boiler-suit party which will take place on November 22nd in the Banville Hotel.

Bleary YFC members enjoying their evening at the Collone YFC's recent barbecue

1. Bleary YFC members enjoying their evening at the Collone YFC's recent barbecue

Bleary YFC members enjoying their evening at the Collone YFC's recent barbecue Photo: Collone YFC

Photo Sales
Collone YFC secretary Linzi Kennedy and club leader James McConnell at the Collone YFC barbecue

2. Collone YFC secretary Linzi Kennedy and club leader James McConnell at the Collone YFC barbecue

Collone YFC secretary Linzi Kennedy and club leader James McConnell at the Collone YFC barbecue Photo: Collone YFC

Photo Sales
Beth McClure and Sophie Hawthorne pictured at the Collone YFC barbecue

3. Beth McClure and Sophie Hawthorne pictured at the Collone YFC barbecue

Beth McClure and Sophie Hawthorne pictured at the Collone YFC barbecue Photo: Collone YFC

Photo Sales
Daniel Cloughley and Reece Currie at the Collone YFC barbecue

4. Daniel Cloughley and Reece Currie at the Collone YFC barbecue

Daniel Cloughley and Reece Currie at the Collone YFC barbecue Photo: Collone YFC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice