In pictures: Great night out at the Collone YFC barbecue

The very popular Battle of the YFC DJs competition took place alongside DJ Jamie B which brought young farmers from across Northern Ireland to the barbecue.

Blake Hunter and James Morrison were crowned the winners of the competition on the night.

The club now looks forward to their next event, their boiler-suit party which will take place on November 22nd in the Banville Hotel.

Bleary YFC members enjoying their evening at the Collone YFC's recent barbecue

Collone YFC secretary Linzi Kennedy and club leader James McConnell at the Collone YFC barbecue

Beth McClure and Sophie Hawthorne pictured at the Collone YFC barbecue

Daniel Cloughley and Reece Currie at the Collone YFC barbecue