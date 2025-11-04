In Pictures: Horticulture Awards presented at CAFRE

The Awards Day marked student achievements on Level 2 Floristry, Horticulture and Agriculture courses and Level 3 student attainments in Horticulture, Agriculture, Land-based Engineering and Poultry.

Joining CAFRE staff on the Platform Party to congratulate the students were chairperson for the event, Tracey Teague, Head of Climate Change and Science Innovation Group, DAERA, and Guest Speaker, Joe McDonald, UK Head of Corporate Affairs, Asda.

Addressing the audience, CAFRE Director, Paul McHenry, commented, “CAFRE’s commitment to education, knowledge transfer, and innovation is designed to empower those entering and working within the agri-food and land-based sectors. As you progress in your career, stay curious and open to growth. It’s those who embrace lifelong learning and personal development who truly stand out.”

Adam Ferguson, Horticulture Senior Lecturer, remarked: “Although the term Horticulture broadly groups all of our students together, Floristry and Horticulture students embark on unique and exciting career paths.”

Commending competition successes, Mr Ferguson shared: “CAFRE Horticulture students continue to showcase their excellence in the Olympics of the skills trades, WorldSkills UK, Landscape Gardening. In November 2024, three Level 3 students here today competed in the National Finals in Manchester. Harry Fitzsimmons and Alan Mayers achieved a joint Gold Medal and Luke Donald achieved a Bronze Medal.”

Level 2 Horticulture students had several opportunities to visit and work in some of Northern Ireland’s most beautiful gardens. “Their practical skills were put to the challenge through mass bulb planting on Yew Tree Walk at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens,” added Mr Ferguson.

With particular focus on The Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club, an event that placed Northern Ireland firmly on the world golfing stage in 2025, Mr Ferguson was delighted to report: “Seven Royal Portrush Greenkeepers have successfully completed Level 2 and Level 3 Sports Turf part-time programmes through CAFRE.

“Recognising talent and commitment to Floristry, Jamie Kelly, was invited by LANDEX to the RHS Chelsea Young Persons’ Breakfast and had a private tour of selected prize-winning gardens,” added Mr Ferguson.

Remarking on the opportunity to progress onto higher level courses within CAFRE, he noted: “I greatly admire your drive to expand your knowledge and skills, to make you more adaptable and versatile in your chosen career.”

In concluding, Mr Ferguson, said: “Congratulations to all our Horticulture and Floristry learners … Today marks the beginning of a new chapter, as you proudly carry this well-earned achievement into your future careers.”

Joe McDonald, UK Head of Corporate Affairs, Asda, delivered an inspiring Guest Speaker’s address acknowledging: “The start of an exciting chapter as you enter into a vibrant and evolving industry, from horticulture and agriculture to landscaping, floristry, and engineering, the career paths ahead are as diverse as they are exciting.” Commenting on the agri-food supply sector, Mr McDonald highlighted it as the backbone of the everyday economy. “No matter how advanced technology becomes, society will always rely on farms, food growers, producers, and retailers, and that gives your future real strength. The opportunities for you are real, and they are growing.”

For information on Further Education courses available at CAFRE, visit www.cafre.ac.uk Discover A-Level alternative study routes or courses to help you secure a job in the Floristry and Horticulture sectors at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

1 . Horticulture Awards presented at CAFRE Charlotte Benson from Lisburn was awarded a Level 2 Technical Certificate in Floristry at the Greenmount Campus Awards Day. She is continuing her studies at CAFRE on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Horticulture. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

2 . Horticulture Awards presented at CAFRE Jason Chambers from Coleraine was awarded the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) Northern Ireland Cup as the best Level 2 Greenkeeping student. Congratulating Jason is Brian Boyle, Horticulture Lecturer, CAFRE. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

3 . Horticulture Awards presented at CAFRE Jamie Kelly from Ballynahinch received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top Level 2 Technical Certificate in Floristry student. Congratulating Jamie is Tracey Teague, Head of the Climate Change and Science Innovation Group at DAERA, alongside Sherry Suett, Floristry Lecturer at CAFRE. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

4 . Horticulture Awards presented at CAFRE Sarah Carleton from Moneymore was presented with the Crosbie Cochrane Perpetual Award as best plantsperson on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Horticulture. Congratulating Sarah are Colman Byrne, Senior Horticulture Lecturer, CAFRE and Joe McDonald, UK Head of Corporate Affairs, Asda. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales