In Pictures: Industry supporters acknowledge agriculture students’ potential

Over the years students at CAFRE have significantly gained from strong partnerships and generous financial backing offered by agri-food companies.

The 2025 Industry Support Programme awarded £30,000 to students studying agriculture programmes at CAFRE. Students enrolled on the Ulster University validated BSc (Hons) Degree and Foundation Degree Agriculture programmes, and Queen’s University Belfast BSc (Hons) Degree in Agricultural Technology programme were eligible to apply.

Thirteen companies presented Bursary awards to students which included Abbey Autoline, Calor Gas Ltd, Dale Farm, Danske Bank, Gibson Trust, Irish Farmers’ Journal, John Thompson and Sons Ltd, Lakeland Dairies, Livestock and Meat Commission, National Sheep Association NI, Tyrone Farming Society, Ulster Farmers’ Union, the Ulster Grassland Society and Yara.

Additionally, three second-year students were presented with Scholarship awards from the ABP Food Group, Fane Valley Stores and Pilgrims Europe.

Speaking at the CAFRE combined Industry Support Programme Awards event, Mr Paul McHenry, Acting CAFRE Director, commented: “To ensure the continued success and competitiveness of the agriculture industry in Northern Ireland, it is important that there is a continuous supply of professionally qualified and highly motivated entrants.

“The Bursary and Scholarship programme enables Agriculture businesses to invest in the future workforce through offering tangible support to CAFRE students. Today we not only welcome the financial awards being presented to the first-year students, but the opportunity for our second-year students to connect with businesses through their work placement year as they receive Scholarship awards.”

Those in attendance heard that promoting sustainability, competitiveness, innovation and resilience within the sector will be crucial for its success.

“There will undoubtedly be challenges ahead. Where there are challenges there are also opportunities. With knowledge, skills and attributes CAFRE students can look forward to rewarding careers in the industry,” concluded Mr McHenry.

Sharon McLaren, Acting Head of Agriculture Education, stated: “We are indebted to the businesses and organisations who continue to support Agriculture education provision at CAFRE. This year we are delighted to welcome Abbey Autoline to the Bursary programme. We hope both the business and Bursary recipient will benefit from the rewards of this new partnership.”

CAFRE offers full-time and part-time agriculture courses from Level 2 through to BSc (Honours) Degree.

For further information on courses and how to apply for a course starting in September, visit www.cafre.ac.uk

The college is hosting an Open Day for agriculture courses on Friday 28 March – book now via the events page of www.cafre.ac.uk to attend.

1 . Bursary and Scholarship Awards Aoibhín Kelly was presented with the Yara Bursary by Sharon McLaren, Acting Head of Agriculture CAFRE. Aoibhín from Loughmacrory is studying for a BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agriculture at CAFRE, Greenmount Campus. (Pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

2 . Bursary and Scholarship Awards Ulster Grassland Society President, Michael Graham presented a Bursary to Caleb Orr. Caleb, from Ballymena, is studying for a BSc (Hons) Degree in Agricultural Technology, a course that is offered at Greenmount Campus in conjunction with Queen’s University Belfast. (Pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

3 . Bursary and Scholarship Awards Ronald Annett, Ruminant Technical Manager at John Thompson and Sons Ltd awarded James Reid a Bursary. James from Ballymoney is pursuing a BSc (Hons) Degree in Agricultural Technology, a course offered in conjunction with Queen’s University Belfast. (Pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

4 . Bursary and Scholarship Awards Gerald McFarland, Chairman of the Tyrone Farming Society presented a Bursary award to Ellie-May Johnston. Ellie-May from Fintona is studying on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agriculture course at CAFRE, Greenmount Campus. (Pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales