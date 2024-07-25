In pictures: Lisnamurrican YFC Big Night 2024 held at Ballymena Livestock Market

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage
Published 25th Jul 2024, 10:00 BST
The Lisnamurrican YFC Big Night 2024 was recently held at Ballymena Livestock Market.

The special guest on the night was Johnny Brady.

All round it a great night was had by everyone who attended.

Thanks to Lisnamurrican YFC for sending in this selection of photos from the Big Night 2024.

See who you can spot in our photos.

James Carson and Gemma Esler at the Lisnamurrican YFC Big Night 2024 which was recently held at Ballymena Livestock Market

1. James Carson and Gemma Esler

Charlotte Smiley and Joanne Moore at the Lisnamurrican YFC Big Night 2024 which was recently held at Ballymena Livestock Market

2. Charlotte Smiley and Joanne Moore

Shannon and Kelly O’Kane at the Lisnamurrican YFC Big Night 2024 which was recently held at Ballymena Livestock Market

3. LISNAMURRICAN YFC BBQ 3.jpg

Jack Stirling and Matthew Byrne at the Lisnamurrican YFC Big Night 2024 which was recently held at Ballymena Livestock Market

4. Jack Stirling and Matthew Byrne

