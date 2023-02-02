In pictures: Members of the YFCU take part in ten pin bowling competition heats
The YFCU’s annual ten-pin bowling competition took place on Wednesday 18th January at Dundonald Ice Bowl for Co Antrim, Down and Armagh, and Brunswick Moviebowl for Co Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone.
Well done to all members who took part.
Derg Valley YFC were at the top of the leader board at the Brunswick Moviebowl heat, but it was Moycraig YFC who came in with the highest overall score at Dundonald Ice Bowl and were crowned the winners of the ten pin bowling competition for 2022-2023.
