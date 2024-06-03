In pictures: Moneymore YFC hold their annual club dinner and prize giving

Held at The Royal Hotel, the food was absolutely delicious, setting the perfect tone for the evening.
Moneymore YFC members truly shone as they received their awards, showcasing their hard work and dedication.
After the awards ceremony DJNI Entertainment took the party to the next level, and everyone had a fantastic time dancing the night away.
To top it all off, Moneymore YFC previous club leader signed off to mark the end of a great tenure, making it a memorable event for everyone involved.
Here are our winners this year:
The Reveremd H C Conn Cup for under 18 sheep stockjudging - Jamie Cahoon
The SJK Short Cup for over 18 sheep stockjudging - John Porter
The Master Meat Packer Cup for under 18 beef stockjudging - Emily Maneely
The James Glover Perpetual Challenge Cup for over 18 beef stockjudging - Robert Brown
The Mervin Hartley Challenge Cup for under 18 dairy stockjudging - Annie Bryson
The Neville Forsythe Perpetual Cup for over 18 dairy stockjudging - Kirsten Henry
The Isaac Andrew Perpetual Cup for best dairy stockjudging - Kirsten Henry
The S. Anderson Challenge Cup for best under 21 stockjudging - Annie Bryson
The ET Green Cup for best over 21 stockjudging - Robert Brown
The Mills Perpetual Cup for under 18 public speaking - Timothy Crawford
The Mcvey Bros Shield for over 18 public speaking - Jack Hunter
The Home Management Tray – Anna Short
The Farm Scrap Perpetual Cup - Jack Hunter
The Sandra Overend Perpetual Challenge Cup for floral art - Holly Stewart
The William Lennox Perpetual Challenge Cup for tractor handling - Joyce Allen
The Slieve Gallion Cup for best new member - Mark Black
Best Under 18 female - Emily Maneely
Best Under 18 male - Timothy Crawford
The Magherascullion Cup for best junior member - Timothy Crawford
The Leanne Cahoon Perpetual Cup for best over 18 female - Sian Hogg
The Ian Brown Perpetual Cup for best over 18 male - Steven Porter
The Gamble Perpetual Cup for best overall member - Sian Hogg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.