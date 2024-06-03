In pictures: Moneymore YFC hold their annual club dinner and prize giving

Held at The Royal Hotel, the food was absolutely delicious, setting the perfect tone for the evening.

Moneymore YFC members truly shone as they received their awards, showcasing their hard work and dedication.

After the awards ceremony DJNI Entertainment took the party to the next level, and everyone had a fantastic time dancing the night away.

To top it all off, Moneymore YFC previous club leader signed off to mark the end of a great tenure, making it a memorable event for everyone involved.

Here are our winners this year:

The Reveremd H C Conn Cup for under 18 sheep stockjudging - Jamie Cahoon

The SJK Short Cup for over 18 sheep stockjudging - John Porter

The Master Meat Packer Cup for under 18 beef stockjudging - Emily Maneely

The James Glover Perpetual Challenge Cup for over 18 beef stockjudging - Robert Brown

The Mervin Hartley Challenge Cup for under 18 dairy stockjudging - Annie Bryson

The Neville Forsythe Perpetual Cup for over 18 dairy stockjudging - Kirsten Henry

The Isaac Andrew Perpetual Cup for best dairy stockjudging - Kirsten Henry

The S. Anderson Challenge Cup for best under 21 stockjudging - Annie Bryson

The ET Green Cup for best over 21 stockjudging - Robert Brown

The Mills Perpetual Cup for under 18 public speaking - Timothy Crawford

The Mcvey Bros Shield for over 18 public speaking - Jack Hunter

The Home Management Tray – Anna Short

The Farm Scrap Perpetual Cup - Jack Hunter

The Sandra Overend Perpetual Challenge Cup for floral art - Holly Stewart

The William Lennox Perpetual Challenge Cup for tractor handling - Joyce Allen

The Slieve Gallion Cup for best new member - Mark Black

Best Under 18 female - Emily Maneely

Best Under 18 male - Timothy Crawford

The Magherascullion Cup for best junior member - Timothy Crawford

The Leanne Cahoon Perpetual Cup for best over 18 female - Sian Hogg

The Ian Brown Perpetual Cup for best over 18 male - Steven Porter

The Gamble Perpetual Cup for best overall member - Sian Hogg

Robert Brown being presented with his award by Moneymore YFC club leader John Porter at the club's prize night.

Timothy Crawford being presented with his award by Moneymore YFC club leader John Porter at the club's prize night.

Some of the awards which were presented at Moneymore YFC prize night.

Annie Bryson being presented with her award by Moneymore YFC club leader John Porter at the club's prize night.