In Pictures: More than 100,000 people attend Balmoral Show 2022

Organisers were delighted with the success of the four-day event in partnership with Ulster Bank, which ran from 11-14 May.

Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event delivered a unique family day out, with the very best of entertainment, farming and local food on offer.

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, commented: “We have had a fantastic four days for this year’s Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank.

“The crowds continued every day and there was something for everyone to enjoy, from fantastic food to family entertainment and exceptional livestock.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back to Balmoral next year as the show will return 10-13 May 2023.”