In Pictures: Naturally North Coast and Glens Autumn Market in the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle
Ballycastle Autumn Artisan Market was held at Marine Hotel on Sunday 30 October.
By Joanne Knox
38 minutes ago
Naturally North Coast and Glens Market is an award winning social enterprise that delivers a roaming market providing visitors with the opportunity to experience a unique artisan market in and around the Causeway Coast and Glens region of Northern Ireland.
The markets are a fantastic showcase of local food, culture, heritage and traditions, a perfect destination for anyone searching for an authentic experience.
Pictures by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.
Page 1 of 8