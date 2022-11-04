News you can trust since 1963
In Pictures: Naturally North Coast and Glens Autumn Market in the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle

Ballycastle Autumn Artisan Market was held at Marine Hotel on Sunday 30 October.

By Joanne Knox
38 minutes ago

Naturally North Coast and Glens Market is an award winning social enterprise that delivers a roaming market providing visitors with the opportunity to experience a unique artisan market in and around the Causeway Coast and Glens region of Northern Ireland.

​The markets are a fantastic showcase of local food, culture, heritage and traditions, a perfect destination for anyone searching for an authentic experience.

Pictures by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

1. Ballycastle Autumn Artisan Market

Mervyn Kennedy of Kennedy Bacon

Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales

2. Ballycastle Autumn Artisan Market

Fiona Shannon Ceramics

Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales

3. Ballycastle Autumn Artisan Market

Denise of Artisan Glass by Denise

Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales

4. Ballycastle Autumn Artisan Market

Alex of Aloha Beads

Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
