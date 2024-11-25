In pictures: NNCGM wonderful winter market at Marine Hotel, Ballycastle
There was definitely something for a Christmassy feeling last weekend in Ballycastle.
The town's Marine Hotel was the host to the NNCGM's wonderful winter market.
Check out our photos by Tracey Roberts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.