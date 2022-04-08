Pictured at the NI Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner are from left: David Brown, Deputy President, UFU; Gill Gallagher, CEO, NIGTA; Fiona McFarland, President, NI Veterinary Association and Peter Alexander, President, YFCU. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
In Pictures: Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association’s 55th annual dinner

The Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association held its 55th annual dinner last night.

By Joanne Knox
Friday, 8th April 2022, 12:37 pm

The well-attended event was held in the Culloden Hotel, Holywood.

The Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association was founded in 1966 and represents traders, manufacturers, processors, distributors, brokers and service providers who are involved in the Northern Ireland agricultural supply trade.

Images by Columba O'Hare/Newry.ie

Dr Mike Johnston, Dairy Council for NI; Robin Irvine, Food Fortress; Deirdre McIvor, NI Pork and Bacon Forum and Conall Donnelly, NIMEA at the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association 55th Annual Dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Bobby Roche, President, IGFA; Rory Donnelly, President, GAFTA and Niall O'Donnell, President, NIGTA at the NI Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Gill Gallagher, CEO, NIGTA with Ruth Bramall, NIGTA at the 55th Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Guests at the 55th Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. Pictured from left: Rory Donnelly, President, GAFTA; Gill Gallagher, CEO, NIGTA; Niall O'Donnell, President, NIGTA and James McCulloch, AIC. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

