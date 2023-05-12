News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

In pictures: Parents night hosted by Hillsborough YFC

Hillsborough Young Farmers’ Club held their parents night recently on 26th April.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 12th May 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:27 BST

There was many prizes and awards to be won as well as a raffle with some great prizes as well.

Club president Ian Dunlop was the guest speaker and gave a speech as well as presenting the awards.

It was a very successful night.

The club thanks everyone who came along for the night.

Paul Cottney, Glyn Surgenor, Cassie McCann, Holly Dunn, Isaac Dunlop and Tom Clarke from Hillsborough YFC who attended the club's recent parents night. There was many prizes and awards to be won as well as a raffle with some great prizes as well

1. Hillsborough YFC 2 nirupload.jpeg

Paul Cottney, Glyn Surgenor, Cassie McCann, Holly Dunn, Isaac Dunlop and Tom Clarke from Hillsborough YFC who attended the club's recent parents night. There was many prizes and awards to be won as well as a raffle with some great prizes as well Photo: Hillsborough YFC

Photo Sales
Katie McKee and Millie Christian from Hillsborough YFC who attended the club's recent parents night. There was many prizes and awards to be won as well as a raffle with some great prizes as well

2. Hillsborough YFC 1 nirupload.jpeg

Katie McKee and Millie Christian from Hillsborough YFC who attended the club's recent parents night. There was many prizes and awards to be won as well as a raffle with some great prizes as well Photo: Hillsborough YFC

Photo Sales
Hillsborough Young Farmers' Club held their parents night on 26th April. There was many prizes and awards to be won as well as a raffle with some great prizes as well. Club president Ian Dunlop was the guest speaker and gave a speech as well as presenting the awards. It was a very successful night

3. Hillsborough Young Farmers' Club held their parents night on 26th April. There was many prizes and awards to be won as well as a raffle with some great prizes as well. Club president Ian Dunlop was the guest speaker and gave a speech as well as presenting the awards. It was a very successful night

Hillsborough Young Farmers' Club held their parents night on 26th April. There was many prizes and awards to be won as well as a raffle with some great prizes as well. Club president Ian Dunlop was the guest speaker and gave a speech as well as presenting the awards. It was a very successful night Photo: Hillsborough Young Farmers' Club

Photo Sales
Myles Cantley from Hillsborough YFC who attended the club's recent parents night. There was many prizes and awards to be won as well as a raffle with some great prizes as well

4. Hillsborough YFC 11 nirupload.jpg

Myles Cantley from Hillsborough YFC who attended the club's recent parents night. There was many prizes and awards to be won as well as a raffle with some great prizes as well Photo: Hillsborough YFC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Parents