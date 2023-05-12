In pictures: Parents night hosted by Hillsborough YFC

3 . Hillsborough Young Farmers' Club held their parents night on 26th April. There was many prizes and awards to be won as well as a raffle with some great prizes as well. Club president Ian Dunlop was the guest speaker and gave a speech as well as presenting the awards. It was a very successful night

Hillsborough Young Farmers' Club held their parents night on 26th April. There was many prizes and awards to be won as well as a raffle with some great prizes as well. Club president Ian Dunlop was the guest speaker and gave a speech as well as presenting the awards. It was a very successful night Photo: Hillsborough Young Farmers' Club