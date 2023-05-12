In pictures: Parents night hosted by Hillsborough YFC

Hillsborough Young Farmers’ Club held their parents night recently on 26th April.
There was many prizes and awards to be won as well as a raffle with some great prizes as well.
Club president Ian Dunlop was the guest speaker and gave a speech as well as presenting the awards.
It was a very successful night.
The club thanks everyone who came along for the night.
Paul Cottney, Glyn Surgenor, Cassie McCann, Holly Dunn, Isaac Dunlop and Tom Clarke from Hillsborough YFC who attended the club's recent parents night.
Katie McKee and Millie Christian from Hillsborough YFC who attended the club's recent parents night.
Myles Cantley from Hillsborough YFC who attended the club's recent parents night.