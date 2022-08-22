In Pictures: Perfect day for Six Counties NI Dexter Group herd visit

On 14 August, members made their way to Loughside Farm, home of Mervyn and Rachael Garrett who run a herd of Dexters as a business selling grass fed Dexter meat from the farm.

As visitors gathered, they enjoyed teas, coffees and soft drinks and had time to inspect a Dexter cow and calf in a nearby paddock.

Many of the children enjoyed the chance to get up close and stroke the cow. They also enjoyed the bouncy castle and toys which were provided.

When everyone had arrived, chairperson Willeen Montgomery greeted them and introduced Rachael and Mervyn.

In their introductory talk, the couple explained the history of the farm and when they started with Dexters. The talk included the farm’s management with grass, breeding and their preference of spring calving, as well as future plans.

A walk round the fields followed to inspect the herds - a breeding herd with stock bull and a finishing herd.

On their return, the BBQ was underway with Dexter burgers and sausages in a bap with a choice of salads.

This was followed by a delicious range of cakes and tray bakes.

A special cake was made in honour of Hope House, the charity the group had chosen to support.

It is a local charity that provides free accommodation to cancer patients and their families during, or on completion of, their treatment.

It provides a place for a short time of quiet rest and recuperation.

Founders of the charity, Dawn and Roy, were also in attendance and were on hand to share more information about their worthy cause.

Donations were collected with over £500 raised.

It was an excellent afternoon for the almost 60 visitors who stayed and socialised well into the evening.

Everyone was interested in the Dexters and the group also gained some new members.

Chairperson, Willeen Montgomery, thanked everyone for coming, the Garrett family for hosting the event, and committee members and friends who supplied the food and helped make it a very successful day, particularly for the chosen charity Hope House Ireland.

1. There was a great turn out for the farm walk Photo Sales

2. Six Counties NI Dexter Group Chairperson Willeen Montgomery Photo Sales

3. Loughside Dexter cattle Photo Sales

4. Rachael and Mervyn Garrett (Loughside Farm) with their daughter Sommer Photo Sales