2020: NI Aberdeen Angus Club vice-chariman, Hylda Mills, congratulates Rev Sean Moore, Keady, first prize small herd; and Kenneth Cartmill, Whitecross, third prize small herd. Picture: Julie Hazelton
In Pictures: Prize winners from the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club

The Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club held their AGM recently in Dungannon Rugby Club.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:30 pm

This was the club’s first AGM since 2019.

Herd competitions were held in 2020 and 2021, so awards for both of these were presented at last week’s event.

Photographs by Julie Hazelton.

2020: Medium Herd prize winners, from left: Freddie Davidson, Banbridge, second; Paul McKenna, Gulladuff, third; and Robert Sufferin, Maghera, first, with NI Aberdeen Angus Club vice-chariman, Hylda Mills. Picture: Julie Hazelton

2020: Large Herd prize winners from left: Hylda Mills, Scarva, second; Gail Matchett, Birches, first; and Sonny Clements, Ballyronan, third; pictured with judge, John Blackburn, Clogher. Picture: Julie Hazelton

2020: Best stock bull prize winners, Hylda Mills, Scarva, first; Mark Clements, Ballyronan, second; and Ian Browne, Fivemiletown, third. Picture: Julie Hazelton

2020: Prize winners in the best cow family category, Gail Matchett, Birches, first; Josiah Clements, Ballyronan, second; and Rev Sean Moore, Keady, third, with NI Aberdeen Angus Club vice-chairman Hylda Mills. Picture: Julie Hazelton

