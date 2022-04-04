In Pictures: Prize winners from the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club

This was the club’s first AGM since 2019.
Herd competitions were held in 2020 and 2021, so awards for both of these were presented at last week’s event.
Photographs by Julie Hazelton.
For full report and results, see this Saturday’s Farming Life.
1.
2020: Medium Herd prize winners, from left: Freddie Davidson, Banbridge, second; Paul McKenna, Gulladuff, third; and Robert Sufferin, Maghera, first, with NI Aberdeen Angus Club vice-chariman, Hylda Mills. Picture: Julie Hazelton
2.
2020: Large Herd prize winners from left: Hylda Mills, Scarva, second; Gail Matchett, Birches, first; and Sonny Clements, Ballyronan, third; pictured with judge, John Blackburn, Clogher. Picture: Julie Hazelton
3.
2020: Best stock bull prize winners, Hylda Mills, Scarva, first; Mark Clements, Ballyronan, second; and Ian Browne, Fivemiletown, third. Picture: Julie Hazelton
4.
2020: Prize winners in the best cow family category, Gail Matchett, Birches, first; Josiah Clements, Ballyronan, second; and Rev Sean Moore, Keady, third, with NI Aberdeen Angus Club vice-chairman Hylda Mills. Picture: Julie Hazelton