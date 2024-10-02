Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Raphoe Livestock Mart was the setting for a weanling show and sale which was held on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Photographer Clive Wasson was on hand to capture these photographs from the show and sale.

Victor Barnett won best bull 2024, show champion and was the winner of the George and Hazel Wilson Perpetual Cup.

William Crawford and James Crawford won the best heifer born in 2024 and reserve champion.