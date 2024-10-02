In pictures: Raphoe Livestock Mart weanling show and sale which was held on October 1st
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Raphoe Livestock Mart was the setting for a weanling show and sale which was held on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.
Photographer Clive Wasson was on hand to capture these photographs from the show and sale.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Victor Barnett won best bull 2024, show champion and was the winner of the George and Hazel Wilson Perpetual Cup.
William Crawford and James Crawford won the best heifer born in 2024 and reserve champion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.