In pictures: Rathfriland Mart holds annual Christmas show and sale

The Rathfriland Co-Op held their annual Christmas show and sale recently.
The show and sale was held on Friday 10th November 2023 and saw stock from around the county and further afield presenting and sold.
The mart wishes to thank all vendors and buyers for attending.
1. Mr Jim McCrum and Mrs Jackie Fitzpatrick (Rathfriland Coop) presented the D S Herron Memorial cup for overall champion to Mr Martin Tumilty on getting the overall champion. Picture: Submitted
2. Overall champion heifer owned by Mr Martin Tumilty (Rathfriland). Picture: Submitted
3. Group photo of all the prize winners with and Jim McCrum (Rathfriland Coop). Picture: Submitted
4. Wendy Magill presenting the Frazer Cup to Geoffrey Rodgers for the House wife choice. Picture: Submitted
