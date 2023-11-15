News you can trust since 1963
In pictures: Rathfriland Mart holds annual Christmas show and sale

The Rathfriland Co-Op held their annual Christmas show and sale recently.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 15th Nov 2023, 10:08 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT

The show and sale was held on Friday 10th November 2023 and saw stock from around the county and further afield presenting and sold.

The mart wishes to thank all vendors and buyers for attending.

Mr Jim McCrum and Mrs Jackie Fitzpatrick (Rathfriland Coop) presented the D S Herron Memorial cup for overall champion to Mr Martin Tumilty on getting the overall champion. Picture: Submitted

Overall champion heifer owned by Mr Martin Tumilty (Rathfriland). Picture: Submitted

Group photo of all the prize winners with and Jim McCrum (Rathfriland Coop). Picture: Submitted

Wendy Magill presenting the Frazer Cup to Geoffrey Rodgers for the House wife choice. Picture: Submitted

