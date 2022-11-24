The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society hosted the fifth Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships on Tuesday (22 November).

There was a record number of entries this year with an unrivalled turnout of beef cattle, calves and lambs competing for renowned Championship titles.

Winner of the coveted Allams Cup and highly sought-after title of Supreme Champion, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, was JCB Commercials from County Down with their heifer Totally Illegal.

On the night the animal sold for £6500 to Kitson Family Butchers from North Yorkshire. Reserve Champion of Show was awarded to James Alexander from Randalstown with his British Blue Heifer Bluffer, selling for £7500 to Gordon Cameron from Archaracle, Scotland.

Robert Miller from Moneymore won the popular Ulster Housewife’s Champion with his Limousin Heifer Dashing Princess, selling to the Mayfly Restaurant, Kesh, for £3000 while the Reserve Ulster Housewife’s Champion was awarded to Martin Gallagher from Omagh.

The prestigious Champion Calf of the show was exhibited by Joseph McCarragher from Armagh, purchased on the night for £2900 by Norman McCleary.

Lambs shown on the day competed for the title of Best Butcher Pair with Jamie McCutcheon from Trillick receiving this prestigious award, going on to sell for £400 to David Kerr from Kircubbin. S & J Smyth from Newtownstewart received the title of Reserve Best Butcher Pair.

The top priced animal of the Show was James Alexander’s Breeding Heifer which sold for £10000 to Ivan Lynn from Armoy. The leading price in the lamb sales ring was £500 for Clive Richardson’s Any Other Breed pair, purchased by Barry Latimer from Trillick.

Full results from the Championships can be viewed online at www.beefandlamb.org.uk

