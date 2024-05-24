In pictures: Ruffling feathers in the poultry classes at this year's Balmoral Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yet again there was a superb turnout at this year's Balmoral Show in the poultry classes.

In this selection of photographs by Columba O'Hare we see more of the poultry entrants.

They include a Poland Hen owned by Aaron Fleck which was the show champion.

Another photograph features Mark McCullough from Ballywalter who owned the best game bird at show.