In pictures: Ruffling feathers in the poultry classes at this year's Balmoral Show
Yet again there was a superb turnout at this year's Balmoral Show in the poultry classes.
In this selection of photographs by Columba O'Hare we see more of the poultry entrants.
They include a Poland Hen owned by Aaron Fleck which was the show champion.
Another photograph features Mark McCullough from Ballywalter who owned the best game bird at show.
