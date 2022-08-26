In Pictures: Seeing double in Co Down thanks to Molly and Elsa’s new arrivals
Waringstown man Trevor Walker was delighted when two of his donkeys foaled recently.
The two new arrivals – a colt and a filly - have been enjoying the recent sunshine together and have been receiving plenty of well-deserved attention, with passers by stopping to say hello.
Visitors have also included Trevor’s granddaughter, six-year-old Katie-Rose Walker, as well as his great-niece Georgia Trimble (9) and great-nephew Zack Trimble (15), all from Lawrencetown.
The foals have not been named as yet, so the young donkey enthusiasts are sure to be sharing plenty of suggestions with Trevor.
The County Down man has had donkeys for as long as he can remember, and these latest arrivals take the total number of donkeys currently owned by Trevor to seven.
Molly (a black coloured donkey) gave birth to the colt foal on 6 August, while Elsa’s filly foal was born on 15 August.