In Pictures: Six Counties NI Dexter Group hold their first dinner

The event, at the Ramble Inn, Antrim, was well attended by a very enthusiastic crowd.

Chairperson, Willeen Montgomery, greeted the diners on arrival and outlined the plan for the evening.

She gave a quick update on the group’s work to date, and introduced the committee members.

After the meal Willeen presented awards to a number of members who had supported the group during its first year.

These included Jack Gibson, Lillie-Rose Rice, Sommer Garrett, Sylvia Henry, Valerie Eccles, Susan McCullough, Sean and Jessica O’Neill, the Rice family, the Smyth family, Jackie Gibson and Damien Tumelty.

With showing in the previous year cancelled, trophies were not presented but they provided a great table display for everyone to peruse.

Many were setting their sights on which trophy they were aiming to win in 2022!

A fantastic amount of prizes were very generously donated to the raffle and auction.

Valerie and James Eccles hosted the raffle, followed by the auction, which raised an amazing £1,050 for the NI Chest Heart and Stroke foundation.

The guests were then entertained with a question and answer session, which raised some very good questions and some enlightening answers.

At the end of the evening, Willeen thanked everyone for attending and donating prizes, also the Ramble Inn and staff for producing a superb meal.

The group is looking forward to a great show season and another prize giving dinner.

1. Willeen Montgomery, chairperson, presenting an award to Valerie Eccles Photo Sales

2. A fantastic amount was raised for NI Chest Heart & Stroke Photo Sales

3. Willeen Montgomery, chairperson, presenting an award to Susan McCullough Photo Sales

4. Willeen Montgomery, chairperson, presenting an award to Bridie Smyth Photo Sales