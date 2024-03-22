Pictures by Tori OC Photography.
1. St Patrick's Day Interschools
Winners of the 75cm Teams from Sacred Heart Grammar School (Rosie Strain, Ellie Hands, Leah Lennon, Genevieve Lennon). (Pic: Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography
2. St Patrick's Day Interschools
Kym Moore riding Lily, winners of the Premier Open Individual. (Pic: Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography
3. St Patrick's Day Interschools
Toni Devine riding BonVoyage, winners of the 75cm Individual. (Pic: Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography
4. St Patrick's Day Interschools
Winners of the Novice Teams from Dromore High School (Zara Reid, Izzy Irvine, Isaac McCarthy). (Pic: Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography