In Pictures: St Patrick's Day Interschools competition at the Meadows

YOUNG riders headed to the Meadows Equestrian Centre on St. Patrick’s Day where they represented their schools in the interschools showjumping competition.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 14:28 GMT

Pictures by Tori OC Photography.

Winners of the 75cm Teams from Sacred Heart Grammar School (Rosie Strain, Ellie Hands, Leah Lennon, Genevieve Lennon). (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

1. St Patrick's Day Interschools

Winners of the 75cm Teams from Sacred Heart Grammar School (Rosie Strain, Ellie Hands, Leah Lennon, Genevieve Lennon). (Pic: Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography

Photo Sales
Kym Moore riding Lily, winners of the Premier Open Individual. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

2. St Patrick's Day Interschools

Kym Moore riding Lily, winners of the Premier Open Individual. (Pic: Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography

Photo Sales
Toni Devine riding BonVoyage, winners of the 75cm Individual. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

3. St Patrick's Day Interschools

Toni Devine riding BonVoyage, winners of the 75cm Individual. (Pic: Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography

Photo Sales
Winners of the Novice Teams from Dromore High School (Zara Reid, Izzy Irvine, Isaac McCarthy). (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

4. St Patrick's Day Interschools

Winners of the Novice Teams from Dromore High School (Zara Reid, Izzy Irvine, Isaac McCarthy). (Pic: Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page