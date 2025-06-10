In pictures: Straid YFC hold Old School barbecue night

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 10th Jun 2025, 10:47 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 10:52 BST

There was a great turnout for Straid YFC recent Old School barbecue.

Young farmers and supporters from far and wide made the trek to Cullyburn Equestrian Centre, Newtownabbey, for the event.

Our thanks to Straid YFC for sharing these photographs from the barbecue. See who you can spot.

Members of Straid YFC who helped out at the club's recent Old School barbecue which was held at Cullyburn Equestrian Centre, Newtownabbey. Picture: Straid YFCMembers of Straid YFC who helped out at the club's recent Old School barbecue which was held at Cullyburn Equestrian Centre, Newtownabbey. Picture: Straid YFC
Sam Park and Jason Lyle at Straid YFC's Old School barbecue. Picture: Straid YFCSam Park and Jason Lyle at Straid YFC's Old School barbecue. Picture: Straid YFC
Patrick Lyle at Straid YFC's Old School barbecue. Picture: Straid YFCPatrick Lyle at Straid YFC's Old School barbecue. Picture: Straid YFC
Sam Geary and Thomas McCauley at Straid YFC's Old School barbecue.Sam Geary and Thomas McCauley at Straid YFC's Old School barbecue.
Sara McKnight and Olivia Wilson at Straid YFC's Old School barbecue. Picture: Straid YFCSara McKnight and Olivia Wilson at Straid YFC's Old School barbecue. Picture: Straid YFC
Estelle McIlwaine and Chloe McConnell at Straid YFC's Old School barbecue. Picture: Straid YFCEstelle McIlwaine and Chloe McConnell at Straid YFC's Old School barbecue. Picture: Straid YFC
