In pictures: Straid YFC hold Old School barbecue night

There was a great turnout for Straid YFC recent Old School barbecue.
Young farmers and supporters from far and wide made the trek to Cullyburn Equestrian Centre, Newtownabbey, for the event.
Our thanks to Straid YFC for sharing these photographs from the barbecue. See who you can spot.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.