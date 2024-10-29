In Pictures: Students receive their Further Education Awards at CAFRE Greenmount Campus

Paul McHenry, acting CAFRE Director, welcomed students, family members and industry guests to the ceremony.

The Awards Day marked the completion of Level 2 Agriculture, Floristry, Horticulture and Veterinary Care courses.

Level 3 qualifications in Agriculture, Floristry, Horticulture, Land-based Engineering and Poultry were also celebrated alongside the part-time Level 4 Diploma in Agricultural Management.

BBC journalist and broadcaster, Bob Huggins, was the ceremony’s guest speaker.

Bob, a former Agriculture student at Greenmount some 40 years ago gave an inspiring address, noting that the qualities of a good farmer, working to tight deadlines, having thick skin, being open to criticism, transferred well into his career in journalism.

Remarking on CAFRE, Mr McHenry commented: “Through our education, knowledge transfer, and innovation initiatives, we aim to assist individuals entering and working in the agri-food sector. As you advance in your career, keep an open mind and be willing to enhance your skills and qualifications. Remember, it is those who commit to continuous learning and personal development who will stand out”.

Congratulating the students, Mr McHenry continued: “Take pride in everything you have achieved during your time at the college, as we are incredibly proud of you. The qualifications you earned from CAFRE will serve you well, regardless of the industry you have chosen or where your career takes you.”

Joe Mulholland, Senior Lecturer, delivered the agriculture education report.

Mr Mulholland highlighted that 127 full-time students would be receiving Agriculture and Land-based Engineering qualifications along with a further 153 part-time students.

He congratulated them all, saying: “This a special day in your career journey. You will now reap the rewards of your assignments, synoptics, exams and endless hours of studying as you embark on your career.

“It’s truly inspiring to witness students grow and evolve. It is crucial for you to believe in yourselves and your capabilities, just as we at CAFRE believe in you. Along with confidence accept good advice, whether from those attending with you today or people you meet along the way.

“You are celebrating the completion of your course, but think about advancing your qualifications through further studies, such as on a Level 3, Foundation Degree, or Honours Degree programme. Our world is constantly evolving, both technologically and environmentally. It's essential to stay current with these changes and lead in your field.”

Mr Mulholland concluded: “Although challenges may arise, the future of the industry looks promising. As CAFRE graduates, you are fully prepared to seize new opportunities.”

Adam Ferguson, Senior Lecturer, delivered the horticulture education report.

Mr Ferguson reported that 31 full-time students and 79 part-time students had completed qualifications in floristry and horticulture.

He commented: “The friendships and memories created during your time at CAFRE will last a lifetime.

“These memories may come from study tours, visits to industry, practical learning on campus or from living at Greenmount Campus. I encourage you to keep your connections with classmates and staff active by participating in Alumni events at CAFRE,” added Mr Ferguson.

For information on Further Education courses at CAFRE, visit: www.cafre.ac.uk

Discover A-Level alternative study routes or courses to help you secure a job in the Agriculture and Horticulture sectors.

1 . Top Level 2 Floristry student Jasmine Clarke (Omagh) received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Prize as the top Level 2 Technical Certificate in Floristry student. Jasmine was presented with her award by Sherry Suett (CAFRE, Lecturer) at the CAFRE, Greenmount Campus Awards Day. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

2 . Top Level 2 Horticulture student Roberta Compton (Glarryford) received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top Level 2 in Practical Horticulture Skills student. Congratulating Roberta on her success at the Greenmount Campus ceremony was Wendy Clements (CAFRE, Lecturer). Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

3 . Top Level 2 Work-based Horticulture student Rodney Boyd (Garvagh) received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top Level 2 Work-based Horticulture student. Congratulating Rodney was Johnston Shaw (CAFRE, Lecturer) at the Greenmount Campus Awards Day. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

4 . Top Level 3 Horticulture student Daryl Young (Bangor) received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Horticulture student. Daryl was congratulated by David Dowd (acting Head of Horticulture, CAFRE) at the Greenmount Campus Awards Day. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales