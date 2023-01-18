In pictures: Successful children’s drag hunt in aid of the Cancer Fund for Children

Iveagh Branch of the Pony Club in conjunction with the Co Down Hounds, held a very successful children’s drag hunt in aid of the Cancer Fund for Children who are support specialists there to help, guide and support families at home, in their community, and at their therapeutic short break and residential centre in Newcastle, Co Down.

Their support is focused not just on the young person, but on the whole family. They aim is to empower, connect and strengthen them, so they feel equipped to deal with whatever the future may hold.

Cancer Fund for Children is also there to help bereaved families cope with the emotional pain of losing a child to cancer.

Over 103 riders both young and old turned out to enjoy the drag hunt through beautiful countryside with over 40 fences, the drag hunt made for a fun packed afternoon.

An amazing amount of £3516 was raised.

The organisers would like to thank their helpers, neighbours, friends and the landowners.

The club wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

