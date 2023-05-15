News you can trust since 1963
In Pictures: Sun shines on final day of Balmoral Show 2023

Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food showcase, Balmoral Show, came to an end on Saturday, with a huge crowd making the most of the glorious weather at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

By Joanne Knox
Published 15th May 2023, 15:24 BST

The four-day event had something for all the family, including livestock classes, local food, equestrian showing and international show jumping, as well as plenty of entertainment.

Enjoy a look through the pictures below from the final day of the show.

Balmoral Show ended on a high on Saturday - Maisy Lee and Holly take part in the cattle parade.

1. Balmoral Show 2023

Balmoral Show ended on a high on Saturday - Maisy Lee and Holly take part in the cattle parade. Photo: Freelance

Balmoral Show ended on a high on Saturday.

2. Balmoral Show 2023

Balmoral Show ended on a high on Saturday. Photo: Freelance

Balmoral Show ended on a high on Saturday.

3. Balmoral Show 2023

Balmoral Show ended on a high on Saturday. Photo: Freelance

Balmoral Show ended on a high on Saturday.

4. Balmoral Show 2023

Balmoral Show ended on a high on Saturday. Photo: Freelance

