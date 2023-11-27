In pictures: Superb turnout for popular tractor run organised by Craigs Tractor Enthusiasts
Around 140 tractors took part in the highly successful annual tractor run organised by the Craigs Tractor Enthusiasts.
By Staff Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 16:03 GMT
After assembling in Robert McCaughey’s yard on the Carclinty Road, the roadrunners went to Cullybackey, Ballymena, and then the Duneoin, Lisnahunshin, Maboy, Townhill, Glebe, Duneany and Dunminning Roads before finishing at Coleman’s Yard, Glarryford.
In attendance, all the way from Longford, was Farmer Phil, along with his father, Father Phil.
Proceeds from the event were in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
Robert McCaughey expressed thanks to Sam Coleman for the use of his yard; all those who took part, the marshals and who helped in any way to make the event a resounding success.
