In pictures: Superb turnout for popular tractor run organised by Craigs Tractor Enthusiasts

Around 140 tractors took part in the highly successful annual tractor run organised by the Craigs Tractor Enthusiasts.

After assembling in Robert McCaughey’s yard on the Carclinty Road, the roadrunners went to Cullybackey, Ballymena, and then the Duneoin, Lisnahunshin, Maboy, Townhill, Glebe, Duneany and Dunminning Roads before finishing at Coleman’s Yard, Glarryford.

In attendance, all the way from Longford, was Farmer Phil, along with his father, Father Phil.

Proceeds from the event were in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Robert McCaughey expressed thanks to Sam Coleman for the use of his yard; all those who took part, the marshals and who helped in any way to make the event a resounding success.

1 . craigs 2.jpg Samuel Smyth, Randalstown and Dean Turton, Kells. Picture: Alan Hall Photo: Alan Hall Photo Sales

2 . craigs 1.jpg The signs outside the assembly point on the Carclinty Road. Picture: Alan Hall Photo: Alan Hall Photo Sales