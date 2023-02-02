News you can trust since 1963
In pictures: Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds hunt ball returns after a two year hiatus

The Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds recently held their hunt ball on Saturday 28th January in Armagh City Hotel.

By Darryl Armitage
3 minutes ago

Following a two year hiatus, the event returned with great attendance numbers.

Those attending enjoyed a fabulous evening of delicious food and drink, followed by dancing the night away to local band, The Bizz.

See who you can spot in our selection of photographs from the ball.

1. Andrew and Denise Phillips at the Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds hunt ball

Andrew and Denise Phillips at the Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds hunt ball

Photo: Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds

2. Alex Phillips and party at the Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds hunt ball

Alex Phillips and party at the Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds hunt ball

Photo: Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds

3. Brian Dougan and party at the Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds hunt ball

Brian Dougan and party at the Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds hunt ball

Photo: Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds

4. Ivor and Marie McElroy at the Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds hunt ball

Ivor and Marie McElroy at the Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds hunt ball

Photo: Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds

