In pictures: YFC Classic Ball 2023 at The Rosspark Hotel, Ballymena

The YFC Classic Ball which was held recently at the Rosspark Hotel in Ballymena was a storming success.

By Darryl Armitage
2 minutes ago

The Classic Ball committee had been working really hard behind the scenes making preparations for Classic Ball 2023 and they were delighted with the success of the night.

A spokesperson for the committee told Farming Life: “We hope you had a great night getting the tuxedo and stilettos out in the hunt of finding your perfect match.”

The committee has kindly sent in these photographs from the Classic Ball 2023.

See who you can spot in our photographs.

1. Members of Trillick and District YFC

Members of Trillick and District YFC

Photo: Contributed

2. Victoria Minford, Ella McAllister, Rebecca Cromie

Victoria Minford, Ella McAllister, Rebecca Cromie

Photo: Contributed

3. Trillick and District YFC boys trying to find their wives

Trillick and District YFC boys trying to find their wives

Photo: Contributed

4. Holestone YFC members enjoying classic ball, Jack Stewart, Victoria Minford, Clara McConnell and Laura Patterson

Holestone YFC members enjoying classic ball, Jack Stewart, Victoria Minford, Clara McConnell and Laura Patterson

Photo: Contributed

