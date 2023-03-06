In pictures: YFC Classic Ball 2023 at The Rosspark Hotel, Ballymena

The YFC Classic Ball which was held recently at the Rosspark Hotel in Ballymena was a storming success.

The Classic Ball committee had been working really hard behind the scenes making preparations for Classic Ball 2023 and they were delighted with the success of the night.

A spokesperson for the committee told Farming Life: “We hope you had a great night getting the tuxedo and stilettos out in the hunt of finding your perfect match.”

The committee has kindly sent in these photographs from the Classic Ball 2023.

See who you can spot in our photographs.

1 . Members of Trillick and District YFC Members of Trillick and District YFC Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Victoria Minford, Ella McAllister, Rebecca Cromie Victoria Minford, Ella McAllister, Rebecca Cromie Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Trillick and District YFC boys trying to find their wives Trillick and District YFC boys trying to find their wives Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Holestone YFC members enjoying classic ball, Jack Stewart, Victoria Minford, Clara McConnell and Laura Patterson Holestone YFC members enjoying classic ball, Jack Stewart, Victoria Minford, Clara McConnell and Laura Patterson Photo: Contributed Photo Sales