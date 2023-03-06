In pictures: YFC Classic Ball 2023 at The Rosspark Hotel, Ballymena
The YFC Classic Ball which was held recently at the Rosspark Hotel in Ballymena was a storming success.
By Darryl Armitage
2 minutes ago
The Classic Ball committee had been working really hard behind the scenes making preparations for Classic Ball 2023 and they were delighted with the success of the night.
A spokesperson for the committee told Farming Life: “We hope you had a great night getting the tuxedo and stilettos out in the hunt of finding your perfect match.”
The committee has kindly sent in these photographs from the Classic Ball 2023.
See who you can spot in our photographs.
Page 1 of 4