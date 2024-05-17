Lisnamurrican YFC give it their all in the Tug of War at Balmoral Show. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ieLisnamurrican YFC give it their all in the Tug of War at Balmoral Show. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie
In pictures: YFCU teams battle it out in the tug-o-war competition at Balmoral Show

By The Newsroom
Published 17th May 2024, 08:24 BST
There was stiff competition last night in the main arena at Balmoral Show when the Young Farmer’ Clubs of Ulster held their annual and popular tug-o-war competition.

A number of teams pulled together in this event sponsored by John Thompson and Sons.

Pictures by Columba O’Hare.

Lisnamurrican YFC were the winners in the Ladies Tug of War at Balmoral Show. The team are pictured with Richard Beattie, left, President YFCU and Philip Donaldson, Thompsons, Sponsor. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Trillick and District YFC came second in the Advanced class at the Tug of War Competition at Balmoral Show. The team are pictured with Richard Beattie, left, President YFCU and Philip Donaldson, Thompsons, Sponsor. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Trillick YFC came third in the Ladies Tug of War Competition at Balmoral. The team are pictured with Richard Beattie, left, President YFCU and Philip Donaldson, Thompsons, Sponsor. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Straid YFC came third in the Advanced class at the Tug of War at Balmoral Show and are pictured here with Richard Beattie, left, President YFCU and Philip Donaldson, Thompsons, Sponsor. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

