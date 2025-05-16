In pictures: YFCU tug of war competition is a big pull at Balmoral
One of the most popular event at the Balmoral Show didn’t disappoint - and the crowd brought the energy.
A huge congratulations to all the teams who gave it their all in the.
The strength, grit, and determination on display were next-level.
A massive thanks to Thompsons Feeding Innovation for sponsoring this crowd-favourite event and continuing to back our members in true YFCU style.
The results were as follows:
Novice champions - Randalstown YFC
Advanced champions - Lisnamurrican YFC
Ladies champions - Lisnamurrican YFC