In pictures: YFCU tug of war competition is a big pull at Balmoral

One of the most popular event at the Balmoral Show didn’t disappoint - and the crowd brought the energy.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge congratulations to all the teams who gave it their all in the.

The strength, grit, and determination on display were next-level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A massive thanks to Thompsons Feeding Innovation for sponsoring this crowd-favourite event and continuing to back our members in true YFCU style.

Lisnamurican YFC were the winners in the advanced section of the tug of war competition at Balmoral Show. The team are pictured with Philip Donaldson, and Eoin Quinn right, Thompsons, sponsor and Richard Beattie, president, YFCU. Picture: David A Scott

The results were as follows:

Novice champions - Randalstown YFC

Advanced champions - Lisnamurrican YFC

Ladies champions - Lisnamurrican YFC