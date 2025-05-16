In pictures: YFCU tug of war competition is a big pull at Balmoral

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 16th May 2025, 09:59 BST
One of the most popular event at the Balmoral Show didn’t disappoint - and the crowd brought the energy.

A huge congratulations to all the teams who gave it their all in the.

The strength, grit, and determination on display were next-level.

A massive thanks to Thompsons Feeding Innovation for sponsoring this crowd-favourite event and continuing to back our members in true YFCU style.

Lisnamurican YFC were the winners in the advanced section of the tug of war competition at Balmoral Show. The team are pictured with Philip Donaldson, and Eoin Quinn  right, Thompsons, sponsor and Richard Beattie, president, YFCU. Picture: David A Scottplaceholder image
Lisnamurican YFC were the winners in the advanced section of the tug of war competition at Balmoral Show. The team are pictured with Philip Donaldson, and Eoin Quinn  right, Thompsons, sponsor and Richard Beattie, president, YFCU. Picture: David A Scott

The results were as follows:

Novice champions - Randalstown YFC

Advanced champions - Lisnamurrican YFC

Ladies champions - Lisnamurrican YFC

