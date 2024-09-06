In pictures: Young farmers enjoy Glarryford YFC barbecue

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
Glarryford YFC recently held their ever popular barbecue night.

The club have kindly sent in these photographs from the night.

See who you might be able to spot in the photo selection.

Enjoying the recent Glarryford YFC barbecue

Enjoying the recent Glarryford YFC barbecue

Enjoying the recent Glarryford YFC barbecue

Enjoying the recent Glarryford YFC barbecue

Amy McCullough, Olivia McCullough and Keeley McCurdy

Amy McCullough, Olivia McCullough and Keeley McCurdy

Ellen McBurney and Ben Adams at the Glarryford YFC barbecue

Ellen McBurney and Ben Adams at the Glarryford YFC barbecue

