In the breeding ring at Markethill Mart doubles selling from £435 to £405
Good quality midweight hoggets sold to from 580 to 629p/k for 22.5k at £141.50 for a Jerrettspass farmer, followed by 616p/k for 23.2k at £143 for a Dungannon farmer.
Heavy hoggets sold to 604p/k for 24k at £145 from a Richhill farmer, followed by 583p/k for 24.8k at £144.50 for a Jerrettspass producer.
Overweight hoggets sold from £152 to £159 per head.
The 260 cull ewes returned an exceptionally strong trade to a top of £294, followed by £286 and £258. Main demand from £170 to £256, plainer ewes from £100 to £160 each.
In the breeding ring doubles sold to £435 and £405 with several more from £320 to £380.
Singles sold up to £370 with others at £345, £340 and £335.
Main demand for singles from £270 to £330 each.
Midweight hoggets
Jerrettspass producer 22.5k £141.50 629p/k: Dungannon producer 23.2k £143 616p/k: Aughnacloy producer 21.5k £127.50 593p/k: Newry producer 21.3k £125.50 589p/k: Markethll producer 22.7k £133 586p/k: Dungannon producer 23.6k £138 585p/k and Tandragee producer 20k £116 580p/k.
Heavy hoggets
Richhill producer 24k £145 604p/k: Jerrettspass producer 24.8k £144.50 583p/k: Whitecross producer 24.4k £142 582p/k: Tandragee producer 24.6k £143 581p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 26.2k £151.50 578p/k: Whitecross producer 26.3k £152 578p/k: Armagh producer 26k £150 577p/k and Newry producer 26.5k £149.50 564p/k.
