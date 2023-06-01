In the suckler cow section at Ballymena Mart, prices reached £2700 for a Hereford bull

Beef cows sold to 290p 880kg at £2252, Friesian cows to 200p 640kg £1280, beef heifers to 345p 630kg £2173, beef bullocks to 324p 760kg £2462 and a top per head of £2648 for 910kg. Friesian bullocks to 239p 770kg at £1840.

Beef cows

L O’Connor, Limousin 880kg £2552 (290) J Buick, Kells Limousin 760kg £2090 (275) L O’Connor, Limousin 680kg £1863 (274) J Murray, Lurgan Limousin 690kg £1835 (266) H McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 500kg £1270 (254) D Russell, Antrim Simmental 710kg £1789 (252) Simmental 680kg £1713 (252) T and S Reid, Limousin 740kg £1857 (251) A McErlean, Ballymena Limousin 590kg £1463 (248) M McKillop, Cushendall 660kg £1630 (247) D Johnston, Antrim Limousin 700kg £1715 (245) I Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 600kg £1464 (244) D Russell, Belgian Blue 580kg £1409 (243) J Buick, Kells 710kg £1718 (242) T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 680kg £1645 (242) and A McErlean, Simmental 640kg £1542 (241).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

W and HJ Nicholl, Ahoghill 640kg £1280 (200) A McBurney, Clough 630kg £12287 (195) D and M McGregor, 620kg £1178 (190) A McBurney, 730kg £1365 (187) J and C Kane, 760kg £1421 (187) A McBurney, 850kg £1581 (186) W and HJ Nicholl, Ahoghill 530kg £985 (186) A McBurney, 800kg £1472 (184) J& C Kane, 690kg £1269 (184) A McBurney, 2x 720kg £1288 (179) 710kg £1221 (172) 640kg £1100 (172) 650kg £1118 (172) J Adams, Ballymena 630kg £1077 (171) and A McBurney, 740kg £1243 (168).

Beef heifers

A Mackey, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 630kg £2173 (345) J Kidd, Randalstown Abondance 670kg £2036 (304) R Poots, Dromore Charolais 610kg £1830 (300) R Kelly, Coleraine Charolais 630kg £1877 (298) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 590kg £1752 (297) S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 670kg £1956 (292) H and E McDowell, Limousin 620kg £1798 (290) J Kidd, Limousin 670kg £1943 (290) B Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 600kg £1734 (289) Linton Brothers, Charolais 600kg £1734 (289) W and M Orr, Limousin 600kg £1728 (288) Limousin 480kg £1382 (288) Linton Brothers Charolais 520kg £1497 (288) W and M Orr, Limousin 570kg £1624 (285) and Linton Brothers, Charolais 650kg £1852 (285).

Beef bullocks

S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 760kg £2462 (324) R Linton, Limousin 750kg £2377 (317) J Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 680kg £2128 (313) J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 740kg £2308 (312) Limousin 730kg £2277 (312) J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 800kg £2488 (311) J Scott, Limousin 660kg £2032 (308) Charolais 780kg £2386 (306) J Beattie, Limousin 730kg £2226 (305) J Scott, Limousin 760kg £2302 (303) R Poots, Dromore Limousin 680kg £2046 (301) J Scott, Charolais 780kg £2340 (300) Limousin 680kg £2040 (300) A Bingham, Limousin 620kg £1853 (299) and LF Logan, Limousin 680kg £2033 (299).

Top per head

J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 910kg £2648, J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 880kg £2490, J Beattie, Charolais 800kg £2488, J Scott, Charolais 840kg £2478, S McCann, Limousin 760kg £2462, J Beattie, Charolais 860kg £2442, J Scott, Charolais 830kg £2407, Charolais 780kg £2386, R Linton, Limousin 750kg £2377, J Beattie, Limousin 800kg £2360, J Scott, Charolais 780kg £2340, J Beattie, Charolais 800kg £2320, J Scott, Limousin 740kg £2308, Limousin 760kg £2302, Limousin 730kg £2277 and R O’Connor, Limousin 8200kg £2263.

Friesian bullocks

B Gribben, Dunloy 770kg £1840 (239) J MC Woodburn, Kells 700kg £1652 (236) A Stevenson, 860kg £2012 (234) J MC Woodburn, 660kg £1537 (233) B Gribben, Ballymena 770kg £1786 (232) S McNabney, Clough 600kg £1374 (229) W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 520kg £1128 (217) R Crawford, Glarryford 870kg £1861 (214) RB Kerr, Broughshane 560kg £1181 (211) W Weatherup, 530kg £1113 (210) W Black, 400kg £824 (206) RB Kerr, Broughshane 580kg £1154 (199) W Black, 410kg £811 (198) W Weatherup, 540kg £1036 (192) and W Black, 420kg £630 (150).

Friday 26th May 2023: Dairy cows - Milking cows - D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £2700, J Suffern, Crumlin Ayrshire £2300, £2100, £2050 x2, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £1850.

Maiden heifers

D Carson, Nutt's Corner Friesian £1800, Fleckvieh £1620, Fleckvieh £1600, Friesian £1550 and Friesian £1220 x2.

Suckler cows

Prices reached £2700 for a Hereford bull presented by J Taggart, Newtownards.

W Patton, Cloughmills Shorthorn and heifer calf £2380, Simmental and bull calf £2200, G McKeown, Aughafatten Limousin and heifer calf £1720, C Tweed Ballygally Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £1600, G McKeown, Aughafatten Shorthorn and bull calf £1580 and C Tweed, Ballygally Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £1500.

Calves

A large entry of 384 calves resulted in another super trade. Bull calves sold to £720 for a three month old, heifers to £690 for a four month old and Friesian bulls to £270.

Bulls

R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £720, S Jamieson, Broughshane Belgian Blue £690, D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue £570, H Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue £550, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Aberdeen Angus £540, A Carson, Clough Hereford £535 x2, H Dorman, Lisburn Limousin £520, L Nicholl, Randalstown Hereford £510 x2, A Carson, Clough Hereford £510, S Brennan, Larne Aberdeen Angus £500, D McIlwaine, Larne Aberdeen Angus £500, N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais £495, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Aberdeen Angus £470 and J Stewart, Portaferry Aberdeen Angus £470.

Heifers

D Gillan, Garvagh Charolais £690, Simmental £650, Charolais £610, J Drummond, Bangor Aberdeen Angus £595, S Brennan, Larne Belgian Blue £590 x2, J Drummond, Bangor Aberdeen Angus £565, £560 x2, R Adams, Ballymena Belgian Blue £550 x2, J Drummond, Bangor Aberdeen Angus £545, S Jamieson, Broughshane Belgian Blue £540, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £530, J Stewart, Portaferry Charolais £530 and J Drummond, Bangor Aberdeen Angus £530.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

S Brennan, Larne Holstein £270 x2, D Maybin, Broughshane Holstein £240, M and S Mackey, Ballycarry Friesian £235, H Dorman, Lisburn Holstein £205, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin £205 x2, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Holstein £195, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein £185 x2, Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel Friesian £165 x3 and Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein £155 x2.

Weanlings

220 weanlings in Ballymena resulted 10 another terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £1120 over for a Limousin 360kg £1480 presented by David Andrew, Templepatrick. Heifers sold to £870 over for a Limousin 400kg at £1270 from B Hall, Monkstown, and a Charolais 420kg £1290 from P Martin, Dunloy.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

D and J O’Donnell, Limousin 260kg £1020 (392) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 280kg £1090 (289) K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 270kg £1050 (388) B Connon, Larne Limousin 180kg £670 (372) S Dennison, Antrim Charolais 250kg £930 (372) S Hall, Limousin 220kg £810 (368) K Kidd, Ballymena Charolais 290kg £1060 (365) S Minn, Moorfields Limousin 250kg £910 (364) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 300kg £1090 (363) J Mills, Kilwaughter Limousin 280kg £1010 (360) K Kidd, Ballymena Charolais 250kg £900 (360) H Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 260kg £900 (346) R P McConnell, Cushendall Charolais 290kg £990 (341) B Connon, Larne Limousin 270kg £920 (340) S Dennison, Antrim Saler 260kg £870 (334) and K Kidd, Charolais 300kg £1000 (333).

301kg to 350kg

D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 340kg £1300 (382) T Knox, Ballynure Charolais 320kg £1175 (367) J Mills, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue 320kg £1170 (365) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 310kg £1130 (364) J Mills, Belgian Blue 330kg £1160 (351) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 350kg £1230 (351) T Knox, Charolais 350kg £1210 (345) S Taylor, Charolais 310kg £1070 (345) L Millen, Coleraine Limousin 330kg £1120 (339) P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 320kg £1085 (339) S Taylor, Charolais 310kg £1050 (338) K Kidd, Charolais 310kg £1050 (338) D Russell, Antrim Charolais 340kg £1150 (338) L Millen, Limousin 350kg £1180 (337) J Mills, Charolais 330kg £1110 (336) and R and M Duff, Kells Limousin 330kg £1110 (336).

351kg and over

D Andrew, Limousin 360kg £1480 (411) Limousin 390kg £1460 (374) Limousin 390kg £1460 (365) Limousin 400kg £1460 (365) T Knox, Ballynure Charolais 370kg £1340 (362) D Andrew, Limousin 360kg £1300 (361) L Millen, Limousin 410kg £1460 (356) D Andrew, Limousin 370kg £1310 (354) Limousin 370kg £1300 (351) Limousin 410kg £1440 (351) L Millen, Limousin 420kg £1450 (345) D Andrew, Limousin 400kg £1370 (342) D Russell, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1230 (341) D Andrew, Limousin 400kg £1350 (337) Limousin 410kg £1370 (334) L Millen, Limousin 370kg £1225 (331) and R P McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 370kg £1170 (316).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

S Minn, Moorfields Limousin 220kg £745 (338) R and G Bell, Crumlin Limousin 270kg £870 (322) S Minn, Limousin 290kg £930 (320) B Connon, Larne Limousin 250kg £795 (318) H Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 290kg £920 (317) C Crooks, Charolais 290kg £890 (306) R and G Bell, Belgian Blue 240kg £730 (304) M Semple, Carnlough Limousin 270kg £820 (303) C Thompson, Belgian Blue 180kg £540 (300) G Quinn, Limousin 280kg £8330 (296) C Crooks, Charolais 270kg £800 (296) S Minn, Limousin 260kg £770 (296) G Quinn, Limousin 240kg £710 (295) M Young, Charolais 290kg £850 (293) M Semple, Limousin 280kg £820 (292) and M Adams, Cloughmills Abondance 220kg £640 (290).

301kg to 350kg

A and D McAfee, Charolais 320kg £1090 (340) R P McDonnell, Charolais 320kg £1030 (321) P Martin, Charolais 350kg £1070 (305) H Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £920 (296) J Sheppard, Larne Limousin 340kg £1000 (294) G Quinn, Limousin 310kg £900 (290) Simmental 350kg £1010 (288) Wm Dennison, Antrim Charolais 320kg £920 (287) G Quinn, Limousin 310kg £890 (287) Limousin 350kg £990 (282) M Young, Simmental 330kg £920 (278) M Adams, Cloughmills Abondance 310kg £860 (277) D Russell, Antrim Limousin 310kg £860 (277) G Quinn, Limousin 320 £880 (275) H Crooks, Simmental 310kg £850 (274) and G Quinn, Simmental 320kg £870 (271).

351kg and over

B Hall, Monkstown Limousin 400kg £1270 (317) P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 420kg £1290 (307) Charolais 420 £1270 (302) G Quinn, Simmental 390kg £1160 (297) Simmental 380kg £1130 (297) R and G Bell, Crumlin Limousin 380kg £1080 (284) S Rainey, Ballygalley Limousin 380kg £1050 (276) and P Martin, Charolais 380kg £1040 (273).

Monday, May 29, 2023: The final Monday evening sale of the season resulted in another improved trade. Ewes and lambs sold to £290, Dry hoggets sold to £155 and pet lambs to £68.

W Carson, Cloughmills 3 Mule and 6 lambs £290, N and S Wilson, 5 Mule and 10 lambs £270, JW Bingham, Templepatrick 6 Crossbred and 10 lambs £270, J Houston, Randalstown 1 Rouge and 2 lambs £258, B Laverty, Ballymoney 3 Texel and 6 lambs £258, 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £258, W Carson, Cloughmills £255, B Laverty, 2 Texel and 4 lambs £250, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £250, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £242, A Scott, Texel and 1 lamb £240, P McAuley, Carnlough 2 Texel and 1 lamb £232, N and S Wilson, 1 Che and 2 lambs £228, JW Bingham, Templepatrick 1 Texel and 2 lambs £228, D Montgomery, Glenwherry 3 Mule and 3 lambs £228, J Houston, 1 Rouge and 2 lambs £225, A Scott, 2 Mule and 4 lambs £225, N and S Wilson, 1 Jac and 2 lambs £222, I Montgomery, 4 Mule and 4 lambs £218, B Laverty, Ballymoney 1 Texel and 1 lamb £218, N and S Wilson, 2 Mule and 2 lambs £215, D Montgomery, 3 Mule and 3 lambs £212, A Montgomery, 1 Mule and 2 lambs £212, D Montgomery 2 Mule and 2 lambs £210 and J Houston, Randalstown 1 Rouge and 1 lamb £202.

Tuesday 30th May 2023: 150 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another very steady trade. Bullocks sold to £1180 over for a Charolais 560kg £1740 presented by S McAtamney, Knockloughrim. Heifers sold to £1105 over for a Charolais 580kg at £1685 offered by W McVey, Carnlough.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 370kg £1280 (346) RE Tomkins, Toomebridge Charolais 400kg £1360 (340) C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 420kg £1420 (338) Simmental 430kg £1400 (325) A Devlin, Ballycastle Charolais 420kg £1360 (323) N Boyd, Limousin 410kg £1290 (314) D Thompson, Bushmills £490kg £1530 (312) Limousin 390kg £1170 (300) N Boyd, Limousin 440kg £1310 (297) A Devlin, Blonde d'Aquitaine 480kg £1390 (289) Charolais 440kg £1260 (286) S and J Moore, Ballymoney Stabiliser 490kg £1390 (283) A Devlin, Abondance 420kg £1180 (281) N Boyd, Hereford 420kg £1160 (276) A Devlin, Ballycastle Charolais 420kg £1160 (276) and RJJ and G McCullough, Belgian Blue 460kg £1270 (276).

501kg and over

S McAtamney, Charolais 560kg £1740 (310) Charolais 590kg £1740 (294) J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 520kg £1480 (284) F McKendry, Broughshane Abondance 560kg £1580 (282) W Calderwood, Abondance 520kg £1430 (275) S and J Moore, Ballymoney Charolais 560kg £1520 (271) RP McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 620kg £1675 (270) R McCullough Charolais 530kg £1430 (269) RJ and G McCullough, Saler 530kg £1430 (269) J Smyth, Randalstown Belgian Blue 590kg £1590 (269) F McKendry, Abondance 510kg £1370 (268) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 560kg £1490 (266) M Wallace, Cloughmills Charolais 560kg £1480 (264) R Adams, Simmental 530kg £1380 (260) J Smyth, Charolais 580kg £1510 (260) and A Devlin, Ballycastle Simmental 570kg £1480 (259).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

W McVey, Charolais 460kg £1320 (287) S and J Moore, Ballymoney Stabiliser 410kg £1080 (263) A McKnight, Limousin 350kg £900 (257) M Warwick, Antrim Abondance 420kg £1080 (257) W Calderwood, Dunloy Charolais 480kg £1230 (256) M Warwick, Abondance 490kg £1250 (255) E McKeown, Templepatrick Abondance 470kg £1180 (251) M Warwick, Abondance 480kg £1200 (250) W Calderwood, Abondance 490kg £1220 (249) RE Tomkins, Belgian Blue 460kg £1120 (243) A McKnight, Simmental 370kg £900 (243) M Esler, Ballymena Belgian Blue 420kg £1020 (242) Abondance 420kg £1010 (240) A and J Currie, Ballyclare Simmental 480kg £1150 (239) M Esler, Limousin 480kg £1130 (235) and R McKeown, Shorthorn beef 340kg £800 (235).

501kg and over

W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 580kg £1685 (290) H and J Christie, Dunloy Charolais 550kg £1510 (274) Charolais 540kg £1470 (272) Fleckvieh 510kg £1380 (270) Charolais 520kg £1400 (269) Charolais 640kg £1640 (256) W Calderwood, Dunloy Abondance 510kg £1270 (249) Abondance 570kg £1390 (243) local farmer Stabiliser 540kg £1290 (238) and H and J Christie, Dunloy Fleckvieh 610kg £1440 (236).

Wednesday 31st May 2023: 1396 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 682p for 3 Dutch Spotted 20.5kg £140 presented by B McAllister, Kells and to a top per head of £156 for a heavy Texel from Sid Rea, Straid.

Fat ewes sold to £278.

Fat lambs, 908

Top per kg

B McAllister, Kells 3 Dutch Spotted 20.5kg £140 (682) P McIlrath, Ballymena 18 Texel 20.5kg £139.50 (680) E Clyde, Antrim 5 Texel 19.5kg £130 (666) RH McIlwaine, Kilwaughter 4 Texel 22kg £146.50 (665) AL Gault, 2 Texel 23kg £152 (663) 5 Texel 23kg £152.50 (663) P McIlrath, Ballymena 22 Texel 20.5kg £135 (658) local farmer, Crossbred 21kg £138 (657) A and D McAfee, Bushmills 9 Texel 22.5kg £146.50 (651) M McCullough, Ballymena 10 Texel 20kg £130 (650) A and D McAfee, 7 Texel 22kg £143 (650) J Lowe, Coagh 16 Texel 21.35kg £139.50 (648) TA Fenton, Rasharkin Charollais 23kg £149 (647) J Adams, Cullybackey 9 Texel 22kg £142 (645) IW and AT McCaughey, Broughshane 5 Charollais 20.5kg £132 (643) J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 6 Texel 22kg £141.50 (643) A Smyth, Moorfields 4 Texel 21kg £135 (642) I Morrison, Dunloy 19 Texel 21.5kg £138 (641) R Erskine, 17 Texel 20.5kg £131 (639) IN McClelland, Coleraine 16 Texel 22kg £140.50 (638) T Hanna, Loughgiel 54 Texel 22kg £140.50 (638) J Kenning, 2 Texel 21kg £134 (638) D Wilson, Broughshane 2 Texel 22.5kg £143 (635) R Boyd, Cloughmills 42 Texel 20.5kg £130 (634) and I Stevenson, Broughshane 7 Texel 21kg £133 (633).

Top per head

S Rea, Ballyclare 1 Texel 32kg £156, T Wray, Carnlough 1 Suffolk 29kg £155, AL Gault, Newtownabbey 7 Texel 23kg £152.50, Rachel Currie, Ballyclare 4 Texel 25.5kg £152, I Colville, 15 Texel 25kg £150, J Lowe, Coagh 2 Texel 25.5kg £150, T Robinson, Ballynure 2 Texel 25.5kg £150, J Liddle, Ballymena 14 Charollais 24.5kg £149, TA Fenton, 5 Charollais 23kg £149, A McConnell, Doagh 1 Dorset 41.5kg £149, B McCoy, Toomebridge 6 Charollais 26kg £148.50, RH McIlwaine, Kilwaughter 1 Texel 25kg £148, W McVey, Carnlough 2 Dorset 30.5kg £148, R Workman, Kilwaughter 14 Texel 24.5kg £148, J and M Hamill, Broughshane 11 Texel 24.5kg £147.50, S Millar, Ballymena 5 Dorset 25kg £147, F McAuley, 15 Texel 23.5kg £147, RH McIlwaine, 4 Texel 22kg £146.50, A and D McAfee, 9 Texel 22.5kg £146.50, F Tweed, Glenarm 3 Texel 24kg £146, K and P Buchanan, Larne 10 Texel 24kg £146, D McAdoo, 13 Texel 23kg £145.50, R Gingles, Kilwaughter 8 Texel 24kg £145 and J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 4 Suffolk 24.5kg £144.50.

Fat hoggets 103

Top per kg

A and ME Graham, Carnlough 1 Mule 23kg £129 (560) J McFetridge, Glenarm 2 Dorset 22kg £122 (554) local farmer, 2 Texel 24kg £129 (537) S Caldwell, 9 Texel 18.5kg £94 (508) A Reid, Glenarm 2 Suffolk 25.5kg £127 (498) A Boyd, Cloughmills 31 Crossbred 27.5kg £135.50 (492) D Morrow, Glenarm 2 Texel 30.5kg £147 (482) R Craig, 1 Dorset 29kg £139 (479) and D Morrow, Glenarm 2 Blackface 27kg £127 (470).

Top per head

D Morrow, Glenarm 2 Texel 30.5kg £147, J Gardiner, Ballymena 1 Crossbred 36kg £147, S Reid, Ballymena 1 Rouge 34.5kg £142, R Craig, Broughshane 1 Dorset 29kg £139, A Boyd, Cloughmills 31 Crossbred £135.50, TJ and I Bell, Ballyclare 4 Texel 28kg £130, local farmer, 2 Texel 24kg £129, A and M E Graham, Carnlough 1 Mule 23kg £129 and D O’Boyle, Broughshane 1 Mule 28kg £129.

Fat ewes 386

First quality

Suffolk- £140 - £190

Texel £150 - £278

Crossbred £90 - £130