Inaugural Four Breed Calf Show planned for November 27th in Dungannon

Back Row; Representatives from the NI Blonde Club, Salers Club Simmental Club and Blue Club along with the sponsors of the 4 Breed Calf show. Front Row L-R, Claire Windrum, Dunbia, Niall Hudson, Oddball Engineering and Paul Elwood HVS Animal Health. Photo Credit; Willie McElroy

Entries have started to roll in already.

NI Salers Club secretary Seamus Connell stated: “It is fantastic to see the four local clubs building on the success of the combined spring and autumn sales to launch the calf show in 2021.

“After such a difficult year for the shows this will allow new breeders of Blondes, Blues, Simmentals and Salers to show in a safe environment and hopefully the calves exhibited will return to the sales or indeed the show circuit in 2022.”

NI Simmental Club Chairman Keith Nelson agreed. He said: “With the Simmental Club celebrating its 50th anniversary it is great to be involved with the other breeds in the launch of this calf show at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart. We wish to encourage both new and more experienced showers to come along and pick up new skills. At only £10 per entry and good prize money available it’s sure to be a good day out.”

The show is being sponsored by Oddball Engineering, Dunbia and HVS Animal Health.

Paul Elwood of HVS Animal Health is providing £1,000 of vouchers redeemable against any HVS Animal Health Products that will be offered along with each breed’s prize money to the Champions and Reserves.

Roger Johnston, Chairman of the NI Blonde Club is delighted to have the three well known sponsors supporting the show.

He commented: “It is great to have Dunbia, Oddball Engineering and HVS Animal Health showing their support for the new show. This allows us to offer classes for calves born in September 2020 through to the end of 2020 and then additional classes for 2021 born bull and heifer calves. There is also a pairs class and a young showmanship award too which the sponsors will award.”

Annabell Cleland, secretary of the NI Blue Club explained how to enter.

She commented: “Entry forms and copies of the show rules are available from all four club secretaries. Entry forms are sent back to the respective breed secretaries and closing date is Friday, 29th October.