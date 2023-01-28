Inch Joel leads Holstein bull entry at 3,400gns

Topping trade was the May 2021 born Inch Joel PLI £191 bred by the 100-cow Inch Genetics partnership of Jim Morrison and James Cleland, Downpatrick. Sired by Lakemead Jingle, he was bred from Inch Chad Dellia EX91-2E who averaged 8,994kgs at 5.33% butterfat and 3.51% protein in three lactations. Backed by 10 generations of VG and EX dams from the noted Dellia family, his maternal brother Inch Land, is a leading young genomic sire in the Genus ABS stud.

This young bull caught the eye of North Antrim judge Mark Henry, Mostragee Herd, Stranocum, to secure the championship award sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

“This bull was an easy winner. He is square, has a good rump, and walks well on sound legs and feet.”

Champion bull Inch Joel sold for 3,400gns at the January Dungannon Dairy Sale. James Cleland, Downpatrick, was congratulated by Damien Rooney, Bank of Ireland, sponsor. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Claiming the day’s reserve championship ribbons was Prehen Fraternity GPLI £680 bred by Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry. This thirteen-month-old bull was one of the first Denovo 16219 Aladdin sons to sell at auction in the UK, and came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 2,300gns. He was bred from Prehen Verona Froukje GP84 who is now in her fourth lactation and producing 5.05% butterfat and 4.41% protein.

Mark Henry added: ”The reserve champion is a stylish young bull with nice bone quality.”

The Smith’s honourable mention award winner Prehen Masdar GPLI £626 sold for 2,500gns. One of the first Denovo 15848 Kenmore sons to sell in the UK, he is bred from the Massia family and is backed by eight generations of VG and EX dams. His dam Prehen Troy Massia VG88-8* is a former no 21 GPLI UK female.

Average: 4 bulls £2,546.

The honourable mention award went to Stuart Smith’s Prehen Masdar GPLI£626 sold for 2,500gns. Included is sponsor Damien Rooney, Bank of Ireland. Picture: Julie Hazelton