Increase in farm incomes largely confined to dairy and tillage farms in 2022

Dairy and tillage farms experienced sharp increases in farm income in 2022, largely due to high milk and cereal prices, in spite of rising production costs. Dairy and tillage farms were better able to cope with production cost increases than other types of farms.

While cattle and sheep farms also saw the value of output increase, the rise in production costs left incomes in 2022 on many of these farms either lower or relatively unchanged on the previous year. The high rate of general inflation in Ireland over the last 18 months has also eroded the real value of income in all farm systems.

The results were published on Monday in the Teagasc National Farm Survey 2022 and are representative of almost 85,806 farms in Ireland.

Across the key farm output categories in Ireland, cereal and milk prices performed best in 2022. Milk prices were up 49 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021, while cereal crop prices increased by about 40 per cent. Cattle prices also increased in 2022, by 10 per cent for weanlings and 15 per cent for prime cattle. The increase in lamb prices in 2022 was much more modest at about two per cent.

Dairy system production costs reached their highest recorded level in 2022, increasing by 32 per cent. While there was relatively little change in milk output volume in Ireland in 2022, significantly higher milk prices resulted in an average dairy farm income of just under €151,000.

In the cattle rearing system, which comprises of farms that are mainly specialised in suckler beef production, the value of output increased by six per cent in 2022, mainly due to higher cattle prices. Despite large reductions in the volume of fertiliser used and some reductions in the volume of concentrate feed use, the production costs on these farms increased by 13 per cent on average in 2022.

The ‘cattle other’ system, comprises mainly of beef finishing farms, but also includes farms selling store cattle. In this farm category, the average value of farm output increased by 25 per cent, mainly due to higher finished cattle prices.

Production costs on cattle other farms also rose in 2022 by 31 per cent on average, with notable increases in both direct and overhead cost items.

The sheep system experienced a nine per cent increase in the value of farm output on average in 2022. However, production costs rose by 24 per cent on the average sheep farm in 2022.

Overall, the rise in sheep system production costs far exceeded the increase in output value. As a result, the average income on sheep farms was close to €16,500 in 2022.

Substantially higher cereal prices in 2022 helped to boost the value of tillage farm output, which increased on the average tillage farm by 32 per cent.

Due mainly to higher expenditure on fertiliser, feed, contracting and overheads, production costs on tillage farms increased in 2022 by an average of 32 per cent. Overall, the average income on tillage farms rose by 32 per cent, or almost €19,000 in 2022 to reach almost €77,000.

Taking account of the income developments across the various farm systems, the average family farm income in Ireland rose by almost 32 per cent in 2022 to about €45,800. However, it is important to emphasise that this increase is almost entirely attributable to the sharp rise in dairy and tillage farm incomes in 2022. A different perspective emerges when looking at income development in the drystock farming systems, with lower farm incomes reported on about half of all drystock farms in 2022.