Increased entry of cattle at Markethill Mart, top price of £1995 paid to a Cullyhanna farmer
Heifers
The 240 heifers sold in very strong demand with good quality forward feeders from £250 to £291 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1755 from a Scarva farmer.
The same owner received £290 for 590k at £1715 and a Tynan producer received £288 for 526k at £1515.
Beef heifers to £281 for 686k at £1985 from a Cullyhanna farmer.
Top price of £1995 paid to a Cullyhanna farmer for 736k £271.
Several more beef heifers from £250 to £270 per 100 kilos.
Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £240 to £317 for 428k at £1355 from a Keady farmer.
Same owner received £293 for 480k at £1405.
Forward heifers
Scarva farmer : 604k £1755 £291 : Scarva farmer : 592k £1715 £290 : Tynan farmer : 526k £1515 £288 : Scarva farmer : 612k £1745 £285 : Scarva farmer : 568k £1615 £284 : Benburb farmer : 626k £1775 £284 : Scarva farmer : 538k £1515 £282 : Dromore farmer : 554k £1555 £281 : Dromore farmer : 570k £1595 £280 and Annaghmore farmer : 580k £1605 £277.
Beef heifers
Cullyhanna farmer : 686k £1925 £281 : Cullyhanna farmer : 736k £1995 £271 : Cullyhanna farmer : 696k £1885 £271 and Cullyhanna farmer : 738k £1975 £268.
Middleweight heifers
Keady farmer : 428k £1355 £317 : Keady farmer : 390k £1195 £307 : Cullyhanna farmer : 696k £1885 £271 : Cullyhanna farmer : 738k £1975 £268 : Rathfriland farmer : 390k £1095 £291 : Tynan farmer : 438k £1195 £273 : Tynan farmer : 476k £1295 £272 : Armagh farmer : 470k £1265 £269 : Keady farmer : 404k £1085 £269 and Lurgan farmer : 494k £1325 £268.
Bullocks
The 140 bullocks met with an improved trade with good quality forward bullocks from £240 to £310 for 500k at £1555 from a Keady farmer and for 530k £1645 from a Markethill farmer.
A Cullyhanna farmer received £287 for 640k at £1835.
Beef bullocks sold to £281 for 656k at £1845 from a Gilford farmer.
A Cullyhanna producer received a top price of £2055 for 752k at £273.
Several more bullocks sold from £260 to £270 per 100 kilos.
Good quality middleweight bullocks sold in a noticeably firmer trade from £250 to £312 for 434k at £1355 followed by £296 for 492k at £1455 from a Markethill producer.
Forward bullocks
Markethill farmer : 530k £1645 £310 : Keady farmer : 502k £1555 £310 : Markethill farmer : 528k £1565 £297 : Cullyhanna farmer : 640k £1835 £287 : Bessbrook farmer : 550k £1565 £285 : Keady farmer : 542k £1525 £281 : Keady farmer : 526k £1465 £271 : Markethill farmer : 502k £1385 £276 and Crossgar farmer : 506k £1395 £276.
Beef bullocks
Gilford farmer : 656k £1845 £281 : Cullyhanna farmer : 752k £2055 £273 : Newry farmer : 668k £1805 £270 : Ballinderry farmer : 666k £1795 £270 : Ballynahinch farmer : 690k £1855 £269 : Gilford farmer : 654k £1735 £265 : Newry farmer : 710k £1875 £264 : Gilford farmer : 658k £1735 £264 : Ballinderry farmer : 670k £1765 £264 : Gilford farmer : 660k £1735 £263 and Ballinderry farmer : 700k £1835 £262.
Weanlings
The 150 weanlings sold in a steady demand.
Good quality male weanlings sold from £250 to £342 for 284k at £970 from an Ardglass farmer.
The same owner received £333 per 100k for 300k at £1000 followed by £329 for 280k at £920.
Good quality heifers reached £338 for 376k at £1270 from a Dromara farmer followed by £318 for 296k at £940 from an Ardglass farmer.
All good quality heifers from £240 to £316
Male weanlings
Ardglass farmer : 284k £970 £342 : Ardglass farmer : 300k £1000 £333 : Ardglass farmer : 280k £920 £329 : Ardglass farmer : 288k £920 £319 : Rathfriland farmer : 256k £790 £309 : Rathfriland farmer : 292k £880 £301 : Lisburn farmer : 322k £960 £298 : Ardglass farmer : 328k £970 £295 and Lisburn farmer : 324k £930 £287.
Heifer weanlings
Dromara farmer : 376k £1270 £338 : Ardglass farmer : 296k £940 £318 : Ardglass farmer : 282k £890 £316k : Ardglass farmer : 298k £910 £305 : Belleeks farmer : 326k £1000 £307 : Ardglass farmer : 302k £920 £305 : Milford farmer : 308k £870 £283 : Rathfriland farmer : 316k £870 £275 and Dromara farmer : 362k £950 £262.
Sucklers
In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £2000 and In-calf heifers to £1400 each.
An entry of 1400 sheep in Markethill on Monday 4th September sold in a steady demand for Fat lambs and store lamb trade was noticeably firmer.
Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 470p to 507p per kilo for 22.5k at £114 from a Dungannon farmer followed by 505p for 21.2k at £107 each from a Portadown producer.
Heavy lambs sold to £120 per head and up to 479p for 25 lambs 24k at £115 from a Loughgall farmer.
Main demand from 440p to 478p per kilo.
Light store lambs sold in an exceptionally strong demand from 500p to 588p for 29 lambs 16k at £94 each from a Ballinderry farmer followed by 576p for 14.4k at £83 each from a Ballygawley farmer.
Stronger stores sold to 506p for 16 lambs 18.2k at £92 each from a Rostrevor farmer followed by 503p for 14 lambs 17k at £85.50 from a Dungannon farmer
All good quality stores sold from 460 to 503p per kilo.
The 300 cull ewes sold to a top of £178 with others at £174, £158.
Main demand from £100 to £146.
Plainer ewes from £60 to £80.
In the breeding ring breeding hoggets sold to a top of £185 with others at £175, £165.
Main demand from £140 to £165 each.
Rams sold to a top of £480 for a Charollais ram lamb followed by £400 for a Charollais ram lamb and £380 for a Texel shearling.
A four year old Charollais ram sold at £350 with others from £220 to £280 each
Heavy lambs
Armagh farmer : 24k £115 479p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.6k £117.50 478p : Keady farmer : 25.8k £120 465p and Lislea farmer : 24.7k £112.50 455p.
Middleweight lambs
Dungannon farmer : 22.5k £114 507p : Portadown farmer : 21.2k £107 505p : Dungannon producer : 23k £113.50 494p : Portadown farmer : 22.4k £109.50 489p : Aghalee farmer : 23.8k £116 487p : Poyntzpass farmer : 21.5k £104,50 486p : Loughgilly seller : 23.4k £113.50 485p : Armagh producer : 23.6k £114 483p and Rostrevor farmer : 22.5k £108.50 482p.
Light stores
Ballinderry farmer : 16k £94 588p : Ballygawley seller : 14.4k £83 576p : Cullyhanna farmer : 16.7k £95 569p : Cullyhanna farmer : 15.3k £86 562p : Lislea farmer : 14k £76 543p : Annalong farmer : 14.9k £80.50 540p : Ballygawley producer : 15.2k £82 539p and Dungannon producer : 16.1k £85 528p.
Strong stores
Rostrevor seller : 18.2k £92 506p : Dungannon producer : 17k £85.50 503p : Omagh farmer : 18.5k £93 503p : Hilltown producer : 17.4k £86 494p : Armagh farmer : 17.3k £84.50 488p : Middletown producer : 18.5k £88 476p and Portadown seller : 19.4k £92 474p.