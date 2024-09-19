Independent judging panel announced for inaugural NI Food to Go Awards

Chair of the judging panel Joris Minne and Michael Henderson.

A HOST of professionals have been announced as the independent judging panel for the first ever NI Food To Go Awards which will take place this November.

It is the first of its kind to be professionally and independently judged in Northern Ireland, and was created by NI Food to Go Association CEO Michael Henderson, who provides an expert voice, advice and advocacy under the association’s “unite, support, grow” ethos, while also upholding industry standards for businesses working in the sector here.

Judges have begun deliberation on the hundreds of entries that have been submitted by businesses representing every type of food to go business in Northern Ireland, and recently met to undertake the first round of judging at the awards ceremony venue, the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast.

Restaurant reviewer and food writer Joris Minne is chairing the judging panel, which is made up of Into Media Group business editor Gary McDonald, CEO of Food NI Michele Shirlow, business editor and food columnist John Mulgrew, chef, entrepreneur and food columnist Paula McIntyre, Reach PLC journalist Sophie McLaughlin, chef Geoff Baird from the award’s title sponsor Henderson Foodservice, Managing Director from Evolve HR Solutions Claire Loftus, Manager of Ulster University’s Food and Drink Business Department Dr Lynsey Hollywood, Emily McCorkell from Legenderry Food Group, Head of Sustainability at Zeus Packaging Declan Breen and Media Huis deputy editor in chief Martin Breen.

Mr Henderson says each is bringing their professionalism, individual tastes and collective knowledge to the panel: “We are hugely grateful to have such knowledgeable and esteemed names on our judging panel.

“Individually they have incredible credentials and knowledge in their fields, from sustainable ways of working and sound business practices, to what it takes to make a great plate of food. Collectively, they all understand our vibrant food to go industry in Northern Ireland and appreciate what every family, team and individual has put into their food to go business over the years.”

Chair of the judging panel, Joris Minne, added: “Northern Ireland has a unique and inspiring food to go scene, delivering to every taste and budget, and we are a very lucky bunch to be able to visit so many of them during our judging process for the NI Food to Go Awards.

“These are an important awards scheme, not only to celebrate the food to go businesses bringing their cultures, tastes and passions to our communities, but to support this sector and ensure it continues to thrive in Northern Ireland.”

The NI Food to Go Awards take place on November 19 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, and will be hosted by radio presenter Ibe Sesay.

They are proudly supported by title sponsor Henderson Foodservice, alongside category sponsors Smartpay, Riada NI, Towergate Insurance, Flipdish, Délifrance, Stephens Catering Equipment, Evolve HR, Pro-Active Accounting, Eat Local, Frylite, Coca Cola, BIOPAX and Zeus Packaging.

The NI Food to Go Awards will also raise funds and awareness for charity partner Friends of the Cancer Centre.

For more information and tickets visit foodtogoawards.co.uk