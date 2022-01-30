Industry welcomes Kendall report

Led by former National Farmers Union President Sir Peter Kendall, the review was launched in April 2021 by then-Economy Minister Dodds and DAERA Minister Poots.

Nick Whelan, Chair, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) welcomed the report: “We are grateful to the departments, Sir Peter and all involved in producing this report, which I hope will prove a significant blueprint for the way forward for Northern Ireland food and drink. There is much within the 100 page report to consider, we will study its recommendations in full and engage with ministers over the coming weeks to consider the way forward.

“Agri-food is of vital strategic importance – supporting some 113,000 good jobs and generating £4.9 billion value added for the local economy. We have consistently argued that a capital support scheme for Northern Ireland processors is an urgent priority. We are pleased to see this critical need recognised by the review. Our competitors in other parts of the UK and the Republic of Ireland are benefiting from substantial capital support schemes. Coupled with the lack of a Northern Ireland food export marketing body, the industry has effectively had to operate with both hands tied behind its back.

“Similarly, we welcome the review’s support for a new Sustainability Body for the industry. With full collaboration across the supply chain, such a body would allow us to quantify the net impact on and contribution to the environment from Northern Ireland agri-food. As well as highlighting areas for improvement based on scientific evidence, it also would prove a powerful tool in sharing our sustainable credentials.

“As the review highlights, collaboration will be key to addressing the short and long term challenges our industry faces, from Brexit and pandemic recovery to inflationary pressures and contributing to Net Zero UK emissions. NIFDA is committed to new levels of partnership between farmers, processors and government departments, to encourage innovation, drive sustainability and grow our industry for the future.”

Announcing the publication of the report, Minister Poots said: “I very much welcome this review which identifies the strategic priorities for the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland. The report produced by Sir Peter and his team is considered, demands our attention and I believe contains much that the industry will support. Given the many recommendations I want time to consider it fully. In the meantime, I would very much welcome comments and feedback from stakeholders across the industry.

“I would like to thank Sir Peter and his team for the huge amount of work undertaken in a short timeframe and under the very challenging conditions presented by the COVID related restrictions.”

Minister Lyons commented: “I too welcome Sir Peter’s report and would like to thank him and his team for a very comprehensive Review. I will be considering this report very carefully, and naturally will be paying particular attention to those recommendations which relate to the food-processing sector.

“It will also be important to consider the Review in the context of my Department’s 10X Vision for the NI economy - delivering more innovative, sustainable and inclusive growth over the next decade. I would encourage stakeholders, from across the industry, to come forward with their thoughts and views on the Review recommendations.”

Sir Peter Kendall, Review Lead, said: “This is a game changing moment for Northern Ireland agri food, which demands that our recommendations are worked on by everyone - from food businesses and farmers to knowledge centres, tech entrepreneurs and, critically, environmental champions. I’m not saying it will be easy; re-booting after Brexit, meeting climate change targets and repairing the environment are enormous asks.

“It can be done. The smart use of data can revolutionise the sector’s competitiveness and enable NI agri-food to stand squarely behind a ‘best certified food in the world’ claim.

“Northern Ireland’s agri-food has a unique advantage - your ‘everyone knows everyoneness’. If you can pull together to build multi-functional circular food systems, to challenge traditional processes, to build world beating technology, whilst partnering with Government and the Assembly, you have an exciting future. I want to see an industry that can brag with real authority about its unrivalled provenance.”

Both Departments will now take time to consider the recommendations in the report. Stakeholders are invited to send in their views on the Report to: [email protected] by 23 February 2022.