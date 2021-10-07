INFC Skibbereen Double for Derek Walsh of Tower Invitation

Owen Markey of Ballyholland HPS in Newry holding his winner of 3rd North Section Skibbereen.

The race was sponsored by the INFC with five bags of pigeon mixture going to each 1st Sect winner as follows: 1st South Section 32/304 D Walsh Tower Invitation vel 1622, 1st North Section 116/1555 Johnston Bros Glen HPS vel 1578, 1st Middle Section 26/136 J Boothman & Son Jun Blanchardstown vel 1460. 174 members have entered 1555 pigeons in the race and were competing for £5301.00 in pools and prize money.

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th South Sect and 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th Open INFC D Walsh, Tower Invitation RPC – Vel 1622, 1622, 1622, 1621 and 1621 flying 105 miles winning £202 and the Tom Marshall Trophy & Diploma to the race winner.

Derek Walsh from County Waterford has had a season of great success having fantastic cards and winning both Skibbereen races this season, 1st Open INFC Old Birds and 1st Open INFC Young Birds, not sure that was ever done before, don’t think it was, although Derek Walsh is well placed to give it another go.

The high-flying Johnston Bros, Michael Johnston on the left and Martin Johnston on the right.

Many thanks for all your best wishes and kind texts on the bird’s performance. I was overwhelmed by the day on the back of winning the Old Bird challenge from Skibbereen in the INFC last June. The winner is Granddaughter of Sagan 1st National Ace KBDB sprint category. Bred by Patrick Boeckx, We were extremely fortunate to acquire the very first two sons and two full brothers of Sagan through my good friend Stuart Fawcett from Greg Brothers & McCandless from Northern Ireland. Thank you all once again and to the not so nice posts, there’s no hard feelings and I fully respect all your points of view. Thank you all again – Derek Walsh.

1st North Section, Johnston Bros Colin HPS, Vel 1578 flying 248 miles winning £168

The ever-consistent Johnston Bros had a fantastic young bird season with the NIPA and finished the season by winning 1st North Sect in the INFC Skibbereen & 10th Open. The winner of this race is known as the Brian Foulis hen from birds gifted to Johnston Bros before Brian passed away. They are the best mark Janssen x with Stefan Lambrechts from Mark Walker birds. All the lofts bird’s are fed on Beyers mixes from Herbie Thorpe and trained regularly with Mark Johnston. These birds have flew very well and their most consistent old bird is a sister of the 1st North section winner, very fast bird.

2nd North Section, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & District, Vel 1571 flying 251 miles winning £120

Winner of 3rd North Section in the INFC Skibbereen YB Nat for Owen Markey of Ballyholland.

Another Belfast loft most consistent racing with the NIPA, ever present and always to the fore in the Skibbereen races, this time taking 1st & 2nd in the Muckamore Centre and having a fantastic card in what was not an easy race. Great racing from Bingham & Seaton of Ligoniel & District. The first two birds were as I said the best two birds in Muckamore Centre 2nd & 8th North Sect and 12th & 25th Open. Their Ch Tip hen sire is off a brother of John Boy while the dam is off Sheldon Leonard FBI winner of 2nd North Section. The second bird a Cheq hen sire is the Kittle Cock who won 1st North Sect in 2015 while the dam was 4th Open NIPA Barleycove in 2019.

3rd North Section, Owen Markey Ballyholland, Vel 1569 flying 218 miles winning £100

The big early bird in Newry was timed by Owen Markey of the Ballyholland and will have 1st in the Newry Fed. Dam to the hen that was clocked is from a direct son of Sagan Patrick Boeckx when paired to a daughter of Bratt x Claudia of Marcel Sangers. Sire is Gust Jansen full brother to numerous top performers and breeders both acquired from good friends Kevin and Kristopher Rooney of Annalong. Owen needs no introduction one of the best lofts in the Newry Co Down area has won numerous top positions up to 1st Open NIPA.

4th North Section, S Casement & Son Newtownbreda, Vel 1563 flying 248 miles winning £313

“Best Sagan” winner of 1st Open INFC Old Bird National Skibbereen 2021 for Derek Walsh.

At 4th North Section were The Father & Son partnership of Stephen & Aaron Casement who timed their blue Chequer hen the first of their entry of five in the race. This hen has been a very consistent racer for the partnership having just the week previously been 30th open in the East Down Combines Skibbereen Derby. A darkened Young Bird she was racing roundabout and breeding is Soontjen x Janssen from birds obtained from their good friend Alex Crawford and they want to take this opportunity of expressing their thanks to Alex for all he has done for them over the years and this line of birds has been very successful for the Casement team with the Grandsire of this hen having won 1st open in the 1st EDC Young Bird Skibbereen Derby in 2017 and this Soontjen x Janssen pair had six youngsters this year four of which were in the Skibbereen National and all were home. The Soontjen is on the Sire’s side of this hen with the Janssen on the dams. C Browne PO.

5th North Section, Cowan & McCartney Dundonald, Vel 1532 flying 254 miles winning £166

The Dundonald partnership of Rob Cowan and George McCartney having been enjoying a purple patch having just won the East Down Combine Skibbereen Derby the previous week and this National pigeon, a blue hen, is the sister of the Derby winner and she was also in the Derby result, a race in which the partnership had no less than seven birds in that result including this hen. The week before that she had been in the Talbenny Cross Channel Derby when she had finished 3rd open, a great performance. A darkness young bird she was racing roundabout and bloodlines here are from two local fanciers Stephen Brown on the sire‘s side and Roy Irwin on the dam’s and the dam has been a winner herself and also bred a Penzance Classic winner. C Browne PO.

1st Middle Section, J Boothman & Son Jun Blanchardstown RPC, Vel 1460 flying 176 miles winning £180

The winner of 3rd in the Middle Section for Keith Allister of Monaghan HPS.

John Boothman wrote, she’s a daughter of the Red cock who won the 1st Section in the old bird Skibbereen National this year. The young mealy hen topped the section and was 64th National, the Red cock is her father who this year also topped the section and was 14th National from Skibbereen. They are a great family of pigeons I’ve had a lot of winners coming through them, they are Bulck pigeons, I’ve been in open results up the land and across the channel with this family of pigeons. Great family John, well done.

2nd & 4th Middle Section, D Devine Skerries, Vel 1414 & 1402 flying 189 miles winning £222

Josh Hand got me a bit of detail, both birds were hens racing as Darkness youngsters and sent to the National nesting 10 to 12 days. The birds were bred from their own old stock that have produced many winners. See photo of David Devine holding the first hen and Khalid the second bird.

3rd Middle Section, K Allister Monaghan HPS, Vel 1409 flying 208 miles winning £35

Keith had an outstanding season racing with Monaghan HPS in the NIPA topping the Open result from Roscrea and winning many races. The loft continued to shine right through to the final young bird race from Skibbereen. His latest winner a Blue cock very good performer was 2nd Club from Talbenny in the NIPA Derby making section and open result to add to this 1st Club, 3rd Section win. His parents were bred by good friend Kevin Hibbert of Yorkshire from his best Syndicate Lofts pigeons.

5th Middle Section, J S Dunne & Son Balbriggan, Vel 1401 flying 192 miles winning £39

The Brian Foulis Hen winner of 1st North Section in the INFC Skibbereen YB National for Johnston Bros of the Colin HPS.

He’s a Gaby vandenabeele/Leo heremans cross, he’s inbred to our Number 1 hen and he’s a direct son of my double 1st Fed winner Sean Og. Bird a present from Joe Ward of Belfast, it’s the second race he won for me. Well done Stephen.

The INFC Committee are grateful once again for all the help at the race marking, and also all those involved in the various Clock Centres across Ireland over the days of the race, every little bit of help is appreciated. On a personal note, thanks to all those who supplied text and photos for this report, some at short notice, or helped in any other way. The more information we get the better job can be done, any little snips, details of the bird itself plus info on the sire and dam. Any awards won previous, how long in the birds etc. This report is the Top 11, watch out over the next few weeks for results from Clubs, Feds, Combine, etc. to follow. This will complete my third season back as PO, I have tried to extend coverage as best as possible and feature as many winners as possible. They don’t all fall within the Top 10. I hope to feature some of the season’s special award winners following the presentation of prizes, our Website http://www.pigeonnetwork had a dedicated board for INFC, look in the Forum, also we have an INFC History site, link for it on the front page. Details not available for Bude and Skibbereen will be added to my later reports covering the results of Clubs, Feds and Combines giving additional coverage over the winter months.

I see on Social Media sites many questions raised on the possibility of a Marking Centre in the South of Ireland. As far as I am aware it was agreed to run a pilot prior to the outbreak of Covid 19 but no ideas have come forward. No suggestion on marking site, and no suggestion on who would manage same. That’s the first step, and I have always favoured a Marking Station in the South of Ireland. It has to be the way forward for the future, racing in that part of the world is on the way up. So there you are, make the plans for the future now, and have the same endorsed at the AGM which can hopefully be held in early 2022.

This year’s annual dinner and prize distribution is planned for Friday 26th November 2021 at the Stormont Hotel Belfast. At present the Stormont Hotel must operate under Covid -19 legislation/restrictions and have informed us that numbers permitted in the function room are restricted and seating at tables is reduced to six. Tickets are £30.00 and accommodation if booked through the Irish National Flying Club is Single Room £80.00, Double Room £100.00 Family Room £120.00. Tickets and accommodation can be booked through the secretary by phone or email [email protected]

Stephen Dunne of the Balbriggan HPS finished 5th in the Middle Section from Skibbereen.

John Boothman & Son from Blanchardstown topped the Middle Sect in both Skibbereen OB and YB Nationals

Derek Walsh of the Tower Invitation in Co Waterford. super result in the INFC Skibbereen YB Nat, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th South Sect and 1st Open.

Dundonald’s George McCartney (l) and Rob Cowan win 5th North Section in the YB National Skibbereen.

David Devine from the Skerries won 2nd and 4th in the Middle Section.

Red hen winner of 1st Middle Sect for J Boothman & Son jun.

Stephen & Aaron Casement of Newtownbreda HPS in Belfast who timed their blue Chequer hen to finish 4th in the North Sect Skibbereen.

“Blauwe As” Father to 2nd & 3rd INFC Skibbereen YB Nat on the 18th September 2021.

Red cock winner of 1st Sect Skibbereen OB and sire of Red hen 1st Sect Skibbereen YB 2021.