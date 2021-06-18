INFC Skibbereen OB Inland National 2021

Joe Smyth from the Grosvenor HPS in Belfast well clear in the Muckamore Station finishing 2nd North Section from Skibbereen

The situation was changing all the time, and everything was put in place in the hope that racing the already established programme would be able to start on time. Marking arrangements in Lisburn were staggered for the various organisations and entry cheques were attached to the paper-work to avoid queues, it all appeared to go well with Secretary Trevor Topping keeping everything in check and full crates removed immediately to the transporter sitting outside. Temporary Stations were set up for race checking again to avoid large numbers gathering and seemed to work like clockwork. A good team of dedicated workers were again on hand although having said that you are glad to get as much help as possible. The Secretary had a massive amount of work and done well to have race details available for the next day liberation and a result out almost immediately.

In the opening race of the year flown on Tuesday 1st June 296 members had sent 3,043 birds competing for £8,393 in pools and prize money, the first of the INFC six race programme, down again compared over the last three seasons. Liberation in Skibbereen in County Cork was 9.45am in a Light North East wind. The race was sponsored once again by Bamfords Top Flight, and we are very grateful to them for their continued sponsorship. The race took the same format as previous few years with the Ronnie Johnston Challenge Cup and Diploma awarded to the Overall winner and the Gerald Delaney Trophy awarded to the best velocity of the other two sections. The winner of 1st Section with the lowest winning velocity will receive a coveted INFC Diploma.

There are no INFC Open positions for the Skibbereen National’s, but prizes are allocated to the three sections. As the result is divided into 3 sections I intend to cover the Top 5 in the three sections in this article as has been past practice. Race winner and 1st, 2nd, 3rn and 4th South Sect was won by Derek Walsh of the Tower Invitation RPC, recording velocity 1392, 1st Middle Sect was J Boothman and Son Jun of Blanchardstown in Dublin vel 1337, and 1st North Sect was I Rollins and Son of the Hillsborough and Maze doing vel 1383. Bamfords Top Flight sponsorship, included 2 bags of mixture to the race winner and 3 bags of mixture each to the affiliated organisations NIPA, East Down Combine, Ulster Federation, East Coast Federation, Irish SR Federation, and South Leinster Fed etc. Homers Odyssey will feature Centre Results, Combine and Fed Results, and Club Results.

Dark Cheq hen winner of 2nd in the North Sect and 6th Open INFC Skibbereen, also best bird in the Ulster Federation for J and L Smyth of the Grosvenor HPS in Belfast

1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th South Sect and 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Open INFC D Walsh, Tower Invitation RPC – Vel 1392, 1392, 1392 and 1391 flying 105 miles winning £198 and the Ronnie Johnston Challenge Cup

Derek Walsh from County Waterford who I had previously met at the Lisburn Centre a couple of years ago had a super team performance and was well pleased to collect his first 1st Nat in the INFC He has put together a collection of the very-best, bloodlines from across the world at his Dynesdy Lofts and has won numerous awards.

The first bird clocked is bred from one of the best breeding sons of 1st National Ace KBDB Pigeon “Sagan”. This son of Sagan is father to many top ten positions in the NIPA up to 25,000 pigeons. Father to winners: 2. Prize 2.223p, 3. Prize 2.440p, 4. Prize 11.551p, 9. NAT IHUNFC 730p, 15. Prize 1.874p, 38. Prize 7.740p, 46. Prize 11.551p, 79. Prize 7.740p, 84. Prize 12.253p, 132.Prize 25.206p, 178.Prize 22.877p, 224.Prize 10.866p, 243.Prize 18.313p, 257.Prize 22.129p, 267.Prize 22.899p, 270.Prize 22.129p

His mother is direct daughter of Bolt 11, the best breeding brother of 1st National Ace KBDB pigeon Bolt and daughter of Gilbert Super daughter - Bolt 11 incredible proven breeder - Mother to winners: 1. Federation 920p, 2. Federation 3.212p, 3. Federation 1.252p, 6. Federation*2.121p, 7. Federation*2.440p, 8. Federation*1.874p, 8. NAT IHUNFC 688p, 11.Federation 1.131p, 12.Federation*1.874p, 12.NAT IHUNFC 1.095p, 14.Federation 2.405p, 16.Federation 3.267p, 18.Federation 2.823p, 22.NAT IHUNFC 1.095p, 32.NAT IHUNFC 1.095p

Daughter to best breeding brother - Bolt, full sister to 1. fastest +12.000p.

The winner himself “Young Sagan”1st INFC Skibbereen 2021 Is also winner of 2nd Federation 3,400 pigeons (arriving with the winner) plus 11 Top ten Federation positions as a yearling and 2 year-old competing against on average 2,800 pigeons. I am more than sure should this bird had raced in Belgium as a yearling he would certainly been a strong candidate for 1st National Ace KBDB his results are that good.

Second Bird - Father of the second bird is bred from the best of Marcel Sangers Van de BulckHe is Grandson 1st National Ace KBDB Pigeon “Kittel” and the father is full brother to the mother of Kittel- Olympic Rosita top inbred g.son of olympic pair and - daughter of Kittel – Konica.

Full brother to: Olympic Rosita. 1 Olympic Ace bird, 1Nat Ace superbird and mother to: Kittel, 1.Nat Ace KBDB 2013.

Son of Konica father to: 3. Federation 219p, 3. Federation 1.131p.

The mother of my second bird is granddaughter of World-famous Di Caprio- carrying all the very-best of the Olympiad 003 lines. This hen is mother and grandmother to 3 National Winners in the last few years and she is also full sister to Mr Blue Skies winner if 1st National 2,400 pigeons in 2017 for me also.

Fantastic breeding grand-daughter of Di Caprio amazing lines from Golden Bolt, Jackpot, Olympic Bolt, Super Mooi, Kannibaal.

Mother to: 5. Federation 2.316p, 1. Federation*1.537p, 2. NAT INFC* 2.035p, 1. NAT IHUNFC* 730p, 10.Federation*1.874p. Grandparents*

Full sister to: 1.NAT IHUNFC 1.980p.

She also has the line of Golden Bolt in her, Full brother to 1st National Ace KDBD Pigeon Bolt.

The second bird himself has may top ten position including in May 2021, 1st Federation 3,500 pigeons.

Third bird, Father of the 3rd bird is Nero, he is grandson of Blauwe Leo and 1st National Ace KBDB bird Kittel, he is also father to 1st National Pigeon Trigge, (now a super breeder herself) 11,055 pigeons and winner of Up North Combine 2017 Nero - dynamic breeder.

Father to 1. National 11.055p, 1. Federation+1.800p, 1. Federation 920p, 3. Federation+4.500p, 1. Prize +300p, 1. Prize +300p.

Half brother to 1. Federation 3.212p 6. Federation 2.823p.

Father to Expensive Trigger, 1. national 11.055p, amazing breeder, Pandd breeding stud.

Descending from super winning/sprint and middle/distance families, KBDB and national level, Kittel x Pitbull, super breeders. Plus, many more positions.

The mother of this pigeon is mother to the winner direct daughter of Bolt 11, the best breeding brother of 1st National Ace pigeon Bolt and daughter of Gilbert- Leo Hereman.

The Bird himself is Federation winner as a young bird entering only 1 race in 2020.

Half-brother to 2021 1st INFC Winner Skibbereen. His mother is direct daughter of Bolt 11, the best breeding brother of 1st National Ace KBDB pigeon Bolt and daughter of Gilbert.

Super daughter - Bolt 11.

Incredible proven breeder - mother to winners: 1. Federation 920p, 2. Federation 3.212p, 3. Federation 1.252p, 6. Federation*2.121p, 7. Federation*2.440p, 8. Federation*1.874p, 8. NAT IHUNFC 688p, 11. Federation1.131p, 12. Federation*1.874p, 12.NAT IHUNFC 1.095p, 14. Federation 2.405p, 16. Federation 3.267p, 18. Federation 2.823p, 22.NAT IHUNFC 1.095p, 32.NAT IHUNFC 1.095p.

Daughter to best - breeding brother - bolt. full sister to 1. Fastest+12.000p.

Winner of 1st Irish National Flying Club Skibbereen 2021 1st June.

Grandson of 1st National Ace Sagan and Bolt I I - Full brother to 1st National Ace Pigeon Bolt.

