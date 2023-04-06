INFC Yearling National won by Moody Brothers

The Yearling National was flown for the first time in 1977 to celebrate the Queens Jubilee Year, liberation in Weymouth was at 5.30am after a one-day hold-over. Toland and Campbell from Bleary won 1st Open INFC doing velocity 1055 and collected the Jubilee Trophy. In 1978 the race was added to the INFC race programme and Nelson Corry Cup was presented for first time. The complete list of winners is on pigeonnetwork.com in the INFC History section. The race was sponsored by Beattie’s Bird and Pet Foods, Tandragee. 1st RPRA Moody Bros vel 1272, 1st IHU North McCartan and Woodsides vel 1182, 1st IHU South J McLoughlin vel 1199. Three bags of mixture each. Publication of race result sponsored by British Homing World.

1st North Sect and 1st Open Moody Bros Gilford and District, vel 1272 flying 297 miles winning £692 and the Nelson Corry Trophy

Nigel Moody supplied me a bit of info the Buckley team from Edgarstown proved a good choice for a swap of youngsters. Champion “Mr Buckley” Blue Cock, Wildemeersch and Soonten bred by S and E Buckley of Portadown. We swapped 6 young birds each, he raced every young bird race except the last Skibbereen (INFC) because he had been attacked by a hawk coming out of NIPA National the week before. He was stopped and raced all the inland races, except the Nationals, 2 Telbennys and then theINFC Yearling National, he was on roundabout when he won.

Homer (right) presents the Nelson Corry Cup for 1st Open INFC Yearling Nat to Moody Bros of Gilford and District

INFC Sennen Cove Yearling National 470/2693 – Moody Bros Gilford 1272, M/M R Reid and Son Carrick Social 1255, J McLoughlin Blanchardstown 1199, L Conran Graignamanagh 1199, G Calvin Annaghmore 1188, Larkin Bros Blackwatertown WE 1182, Mccartan and Woodsides Crossgar 1182, D and H Stuart Ballymoney 1181, M/M B McNeilly Doagh and Dist 1180, A O’Brien Gorey 1174, M/M B McNeilly 1180, Devine and Himli Skerries 1161, T and S Molloy Arklow United 1149, McComb Bros Killyleagh Central 1141, Gary Doyle Arklow United 1141, J Fitzgerald and Granddaughter Rathnew 1133, B Doyle Enniscorthy 1121, Adair and McComb’s Crossgar 1115, L Conran 1109, Adair and McComb’s 1108.

INFC North Section Sennen Cove 285/1671 - Moody Bros Gilford 1272, M/M R Reid and Son Carrick Social 1255, G Calvin Annaghmore 1188, Larkin Bros Blackwatertown WE 1182, Mccartan and Woodsides Crossgar 1182, D and H Stuart Ballymoney 1181, M/M B McNeilly Doagh and Dist 1180, M/M B McNeilly 1180, McComb Bros Killyleagh Central 1141, Adair and McComb’s Crossgar 1115, Adair and McComb’s 1108. McLoughlin Bros Annalong 1085, S and N Maginty Muckamore 1085, J and D Braniff Wheatfield 1080, G Douglas Blackwatertown WE 1070, Horner Bros and Son Ballyclare 1067, D and J Armstrong and Son Carrick Social 1063, John Greenaway Bondhill 1060, S Milligan and Daughter Downpatrick Premier 1049.

INFC South Section Sennen Cove 185/978 - J McLoughlin Blanchardstown 1199, L Conran Graignamanagh 1199, A O’Brien Gorey 1174, Devine and Himli Skerries 1161, T and S Molloy Arklow United 1149, Gary Doyle Arklow United 1141, J Fitzgerald and Granddaughter Rathnew 1133, B Doyle Enniscorthy 1121, L Conran 1109 Graignamanagh 1109, R Fewings Rathnew 1100, Robert Dowdall and Son East Wall and District 1071, J and M Merrigan Rathnew 1064, J and C Delaney Greenhills 1063, Gary Doyle Arklow United 1063, Joe Doheny Malahide and District 1062, A Smyth Castlebellingham 1065, Kennedy and Jackman Enniscorthy 1049, J McLoughlin Blanchardstown 1048.

NIPA (INFC Sennen Cove Ylr Nat) - Moody Bros Gilford 1272, M/M R Reid and Son Carrick Social 1255, G Calvin Annaghmore 1188, Larkin Bros Blackwatertown WE 1182, Mccartan and Woodsides Crossgar 1182, D and H Stuart Ballymoney 1181, M/M B McNeilly Doagh and Dist 1180, M/M B McNeilly 1180, McComb Bros Killyleagh Central 1141, Adair and McComb’s Crossgar 1115, Adair and McComb’s 1108. McLoughlin Bros Annalong 1085, S and N Maginty Muckamore 1085, J and D Braniff Wheatfield 1080, G Douglas Blackwatertown WE 1070, Horner Bros and Son Ballyclare 1067, D and J Armstrong and Son Carrick Social 1063, John Greenaway Bondhill 1060, D and J Campbell Eastway 1039.

“Mr Buckley” the INFC Yearling National Sennen Cove winner for Moody Bros of Gilford.

Irish South Road Fed (INFC) Sennen Cove Ylr Nat – J McLoughlin Blanchardstown RPC 1199, Hopkins Bros and Sons Blanchardstown RPC 1101, Robert Dowdall and Son East Wall and District 1071, J and C Delaney Greenhills 1063, McCartan and Whelan Bray South End 1050, J McLoughlin Blanchardstown RPC 1048, L Donnelly and Son Finglas 1008, P and A Foster Blanchardstown RPC 956, Ray Matthews and Family Sallynoggin 927, J McLoughlin Blanchardstown RPC 920.

South Leinster Fed Sennen Cove Ylr Nat – A O’Brien Gorey RPS 1174, T and S Molloy Arklow United RPC 1149, Gary Doyle Arklow United RPC 1141, B Doyle Enniscorthy 1121, Gary Doyle Arklow United RPC 1063, Kennedy and Jackman Enniscorthy 1049, Gary Doyle Arklow United RPC 949, J Maghery Arklow United RPC 899, T and S Molloy Arklow United RPC 879, Byrne and Bradley Newtown Kilpedder 766.

East Coast Federation (INFC Sennen Cove Ylr Nat) – Devine and Himli Skerries 1161, Joe Doheny Malahide and District 1062, A Smyth Castlebellingham 1055, S Dunne and Son Balbriggan 953, A Kelly Skerries 906, P J Corcoran and Son Balbriggan 893, A Kelly Skerries 906, B and P McEvoy Castlebellingham 830, E and J Campbell Balbriggan 782, B and P McEvoy Castlebellingham 751.

Muckamore Station Sennen Cove Ylr Nat – Mr and Mrs R Reid and Son Carrick Social 1255, Mr and Mrs B McNeilly Doagh and District 1180, Mr and Mrs B McNeilly 1173, S and N Maginty Muckamore 1085, J and D Braniff Wheatfield 1080, Horner Bros and Son Ballyclare and Dist 1067, D and J Armstrong and Son Carrick Social ,1063, D and J Campbell Eastway 1039, A Thompson Ballyclare and Dist 1034, Grattan Bros Eastway 1001, A Thompson 946, R Duddy Ballyclare and Dist 929, S and N Maginty 918, W Livingstone Ahoghill 838, Degnan and McKee Ballycarry and Dist 802, R Bamber Cullybackey 786, N Lusty Muckamore 783, A Thompson 780, J and R Blair Ballyclare and Dist 776, Grattan Bros 769.

Hugh Bigger at the loft of Mr and Mrs Reid of Carrickfergus, best in East Antrim in the Yearling National and best in Muckamore Centre

Coleraine Station Sennen Cove Ylr Nat – D and H Stuart Ballymoney 1181, Danny Dixon Ballymoney 990, A Gage Ballymoney 902, C McCook Ballymoney 874, D and H Stuart 524, Danny Dixon 478,

East Antrim Combined Sennen Cove Ylr Nat - Mr and Mrs R Reid and Son Carrick Social 1255, Mr and Mrs B McNeilly Doagh and District 1180, Mr and Mrs B McNeilly 1173, Horner Bros and Son Ballyclare and Dist 1067, D and J Armstrong and Son Carrick Social ,1063, D and J Campbell Eastway 1039, A Thompson Ballyclare and Dist 1034, Grattan Bros Eastway 1001, A Thompson 946, R Duddy Ballyclare and Dist 929, Degnan and McKee Ballycarry and Dist 802, N Lusty Muckamore 783, A Thompson 780, J and R Blair Ballyclare and Dist 776, Grattan Bros 769, A Thompson 744, D and J Campbell 711, C and L Woodside Ballyclare and Dist 541, R Duddy 524, C and L Woodside 521.

Newry City Combined Sennen Cove Yearling National – C O’Hare and Son Ballyholland 1033, 885, 885, Gary Murphy Ballyholland 798, C O’Hare and Son 782, Des Carroll Millvale 744, C O’Hare and Son 723, Donnelly Bros Millvale 697, Mark Maguire and Son Millvale 687, P Murtagh and Son Ballyholland 686, Owen Markey Ballyholland 669, 657, Mark Maguire and Son 609, 601, C O’Hare and Son 587.

The INFC Sennen Cove yearling National was flown on Wednesday 15th June. Liberation took place at 06.45am in light northerly winds. Danny Dixon timed the best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine at 16.52pm flying 342 miles to the Dunloy lofts to record 990 and finish 52nd Open National. Grandam on both sides of the blue pied hen is Danny's Penzance young bird National winner "Dixie Chic". Her grandsire is a son of "Lady Helen" that Danny purchased at a Martin Graham reduction sale. Only a further four Combine members clocked on the night William Livingstone the Ahoghill winner at 18.23pm and 107th Open, the Cullybackey winner Roy Balmer 19.06pm and 126th Open, Chris Moore of Ahoghill 20.55pm and 167th Open and Neil and Steven Anderson of Cullybackey timing a game bird at 22.12pm to finish 199th Open. Other clocking the next morning in the prizes were S and N Doherty Ahoghill 235th and 237th Open, Young and McManus and Sons Ahoghill 236th Open, Gary Gibson of Cullybackey 261st and 263rd Open, Sam Murphy Kells 269th Open, Danny Dixon Rasharkin 276th Open, John McNeill and Son Randalstown 279th Open, Maurice Agnew Kells 295th Open and Houston Bros Randalstown 297th Open. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Joey McLoughlin (l) from Blanchardstown 1st South Sect and 3rd Open INFC collects the James McGrugan Memorial Cup from Homer.

Mid Antrim Combine Sennen Cove Yearling National - D Dixon Rasharkin 990, W Livingstone Ahoghill 838, R Balmer Cullybackey 786, C Moore Ahoghill 687, N and S Anderson Cullybackey 634, S and N Doherty Ahoghill 551, Young and McManus and Sons Ahoghill 549, S and N Doherty Ahoghill 546, G Gibson Cullybackey 492, G Gibson Cullybackey 491, S Murphy Kells and Dist 485, D Dixon Rasharkin 478, J McNeill and Son Randalstown 472, McFarlane and Agnew Kells and Dist 448, Houston Bros Randalstown 446.

INFC Clubs Sennen Cove Yearling National –

Gilford and District HPS – Moody Bros 1272, 832, A Feeney and Son 490.

Carrick Social – Mr and Mrs r Reid and Son 1255, D and J Armstrong and Son 1063.

Blanchardstown RPC – J McLoughlin 1199, Hopkins Bros and Sons 1101, J McLoughlin 1048, P and A Foster 956, J McLoughlin 920, S Duran 737.

Graignamanagh – L Conran 1199, 1109.

Sam Buckley 2 Bird Ave trophy presented to Brian McNeilly (l) of Doagh and District by Homer, M/M McNeilly finished 9th and 11th Open INFC

Annaghmore – G Calvin 1188, T McClean 808, 713.

Blackwatertown West End – Larkin Bros 1182, G Douglas 1070, Larkin Bros 1019, 1003, H T and J Larkin 1001, 986, A Larkin 825, H T and J Larkin 779, Larkin Bros 676, A Larkin 639, H T and J Larkin 591, Larkin Bros 483.

Crossgar HPS – McCartan and Woodsides 1182, Adair and McComb’s 1115, 1108, McCartan and Woodsides 931, Adair and McComb’s 913, Sean McLoughlin 897, Adair and McComb’s 842, 833, 783, 779, Sean McLoughlin 767, Adair and McComb’s 684, 624, 495, Sean McLoughlin 490, Joe McGreevy 477.

Ballymoney HPS – D and H Stuart 1181, D Dixon 990, A Gage 902, C McCook 874, D and H Stuart 524, D Dixon 478.

Doagh and District HPS – Mr and Mrs B McNeilly 1180, 1173.

Gorey RPS – A O’Brien 1174.

Skerries – Devine and Himli 1161, A Kelly 906, 867, P and J Jones 668, A Kelly 657, Devine and Himli 656, 515.

Arklow United RPC – T and S Molloy 1149, Gary Doyle 1141, 1063, 949, J Maghery 899, T and S Molloy 878, Cullen Burke and O’Reilly 759.

Killyleagh Central – McComb Bros 1141, L Linden and Son 996, Gordon Bros and Sons 976, 833.

Rathnew – J Fitzgerald and Grand-daughter 1133, R Fewings 1100, J and M Merrigan 1064, J Duffy and Son 966, Jack Duffy 957, 816, R Fewings 811, J and M Merrigan 595, Gregory Bros 590, J and M Merrigan 572, P and J Snell 572, J and M Merrigan 506, Gregory Bros 450, 433, 433.

Enniscorthy – B Doyle 1121, Kennedy and Jackman 1049, B and B Gahan 659, 608.

Annalong – McLoughlin Bros 1085, K Rooney Son and Daughter 691.

Muckamore HPS – S and N Maginty 1085, 918, N Lusty 783, Mr and Mrs Magill 470.

Wheatfield – J and D Braniff 1080, 695, 675.

East Wall and District – Robert Dowdall and Son 1071, Thomas Murrin 597.

Ballyclare and District – Horner Bros and Son 1067, A Thompson 1034, 946, R Duddy 929, A Thompson 780, J and R Blair 776, A Thompson 744, C and L Woodside 541, R Duddy 524, C and L Woodside 521.

Greenhills – J and C Delaney 1063.

Malahide and District – Joe Doheny 1062.

Bondhill Social – John Greenaway 1060, Capper Bros 839, John Greenaway 510, Capper Bros 506.

Castlebellingham – A Smyth 1055, B and P McEvoy 830, 751, A Bird 630, McKeown and McEvoy 649, 529, 425.

Bray South End – McCann and Whelan 1050.

Downpatrick Premier – S Milligan and Daughter 1049, P McCullough and Daughter 977, S Milligan and Daughter 685, 685, 684, 562, F Black and Sons 552, S Milligan and Daughter 450.

Eastway HPS – D and J Campbell 1039, Grattan Bros 1001, 769, D and J Campbell 715, 711.

Ballyholland – C O’Hare and Son 1033, 885, 885, Gary Murphy 798, C O’Hare and Son 782, 723, P Murtagh and Son 686, Owen Markey 669, 657, C O’Hare and Son 587.

Carlow South RPC – Tom Gorman 1029.

Finglas – L Donnelly and Son 1008.

Annsborough – Gallagher Bros 988, Toner Bros 820, James Cleland 661.

Glenavy and District – I Gibb and Sons 987, E E and J Cairns 868, I Gibb and Sons 724, D Scott 642, 482.

Wicklow South Road – Esmond, Clare and Esmond 984, L McCall 880, Hodgkinson Bros 821, Esmond Clare and Esmond 674, S Duffy 619, Esmond Clare and Esmond 612, T Smyth 581, Healy and Byrne 568, S Duffy 515, T Smyth 494, S Duffy 485.

Dromara – A Bradley 984, N Black and Son 607, 446.

Loughgall – John McGeary 983, Sam Corrigan 722, W Corrigan 484.

Lurgan Social – T Fitzpatrick 981, D and B Lyness 960, T Fitzpatrick 944, D and B Lyness 743.

Edgarstown HPS – R Bell and Sons 972, R G and G Donaldson 966, 937, 898, G and C Simmons 709, R G and G Donaldson 644, A and R Neill 627, 626, R Bell and Sons 623, 623, S Roycroft 622, Mark Hughes 610, R Cassells 487, Paul Hope 462, R Cassells 460, David Love 445.

Laurelvale – Dowey Bros 971, G and C Topley 760, C and C Brown 689.

Balbriggan – S Dunne and Son 953, P J Corcoran and Son 893, E and J Campbell 782, S Dunne and Son 633, F and M McMahon 480.

Lisburn and District – A and T and J Houston 949, G Benson 817, L Magee and Sons 497, G Benson 494, 454.

Cloughey – Agar Bros 948, M Adair and Sons 842.

Armagh HPS – A and J Kelly 947, D C and P McArdle 708, P Duffy 463, J Campbell 455.

Blackwater RPC – John McFarland 929, L and D Whitmore 842, Tom Dardis 522, 491, L and D Whitmore 487.

Sallynoggin – Ray Matthews and Family 927.

Dundrum – A Murray and Son 913.

Hillsborough and Maze – J Kelly and Sons 898, E Russell 895, J Kelly and Sons 867, J Greenaway 690, J Kelly and Sons 583, Lyons and Kennedy 476, J Greenaway 457, Lavery Bros 450.

Kircubbin HPS – Paul Brown 867, Smyth Family Loft 829, 741, 692, Paul Brown 608, 607.

Drumnavaddy Invitation – Mr and Mrs N S Close 859, C and G Quinn 597.

Killyleagh and District – D Grieves 841, Morrison Bros 689.

Ahoghill Flying Club – W Livingstone 834, C Moore 688, S and N Doherty 551, Young McManus and Sons 549, S and N Doherty 546,

Beechpark Social – S and J McCullough 822, R Bothwell 810, 751, G McEvoy 731, C Beattie 659, 453.

Markethill – M Bruce and Son 804, G Hawthorne 480.

Ballycarry and District HPS – Degnan and McKee 802, Lynch Bros 506, Degnan and McKee 455.

Banbridge – E G Sands and Son 795, M Conlon and Sons 684, McCracken Bros 500, R Carson and Son 496. McCracken Bros 454.

Corrigs – S Brown 791, C McManus 756, R Shaw 679.

Cullybackey HPS – Roy Balmer 786, N and S Anderson 634, Gary Gibson 492, 491.

Newtown Kilpedder – Byrne and Bradley 766.

Carlow and District – P J and Padraig Nangle 751.

Millvale – Des Carroll 744, Donnelly Bros 697, Mark Maguire and Son 687, 609, 601.

Coalisland and District – G Quinn 697, 687, 687.

Kilkenny Rpc – P Dowling 690.

Comber Social – G Lyttle 672.

Drogheda and District – Tom Kavanagh 672, 609.

Colin HPS – P and K Braniff 657, Johnston Bros 482.

Bray Invitation – Stephen Homan 653, 535.

Harmony HPS – R and S Malcomson 641, Billy Wallace 636.

Dromore HPS – Harris Walsh 603.

Dublin North County RPC – H Grant and Sons 590.

Shelbourne Premier – M Byrne and Sons 583.

Drogheda Invitation – J Murray 564.

Newtownbreda HPS – I and A Cousins and M Albert 516.

Boyne Valley – B and P Emmett 511.

Dublin Northeast RPC – P Rock and Son 507.

Kells and District HPS – Sam Murphy 485, McFarlane and Agnew 448.

Randalstown HPS – J McNeill and Son 472, Houston Bros 446.

Derriaghy – R Benson 469.

Millisle – R Strain and Son 468.

Portadown and Drumcree – J Geary and Son 445.

Sarsfield RPC – D Tierney 436.

Cormac O’Hare from Ballyholland, super card in the Yearling National and best in the City of Newry

D and H Stuart of Ballymoney HPS 1st Centre Coleraine, a super bird flying 349 miles and finishing 6th North Sect and 8th Open INFC

Alan Darragh holding the 2021 INFC Ylr Nat winner “Swallow Brae Seven”, Alan has won this race on three occasions

Blue (c) “Bluey” winner of 1st Sect and 3rd Open INFC Yearling Nat Sennen Cove for Joey McLoughlin of Blanchardstown