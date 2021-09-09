Inland programme almost complete

The Simmons team won both races in Edgarstown HPS.

Fermoy and the duplicate 5 Bird Championship were flown on the appointed day Saturday, 28th August with liberation at 10.45am in a Lt Easterly wind.

1st Open NIPA was won by the high-flying Sands & Rice from Ballyholland in Newry the only loft exceeding a velocity of 1500ypm, next best Rafferty & Toman of Gilford were best in the 5Bird.

All claims for RPRA Awards in 2021 must be with the Irish Region Secretary Noel Higginson by 1st October. Awards list is in the NIPA Race Book.

Jimmy Rock from Harryville had best bird into Ballymena from Fermoy.

NIPA Fermoy Open 352/7893 sponsored by David Mawhinney NIPA President

1-1G Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1507, 2-1E Rafferty & Toman Gilford 1499, 3-2G J J McCabe Newry & Dist 1499, 4-1C G & M Atcheson Ligoniel 1499, 5-2C G & M Atcheson 1499, 6-3G Lyons & Kennedy Hills & Maze 1497, 7-2E Rafferty & Toman 1496, 8-3E Sean Curran Lurgan Soc 1496, 9-4G Owen Markey Ballyholland 1494, 10-5G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1494, 11-1D J Gregory & Sons Colin 1494, 12-2D Lavery Bros Hills & Maze 1492, 13-6G Ron Williamson 1491, 14-7G J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1491, 15-8G J F McCabe & Son 1490, 16-9G Sands & Rice 1490, 17-10G Sands & Rice 1489, 18-11G Sands & Rice 1489, 19-3C Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1487, 20-4E D Mawhinney & Son Beechpark Soc 1487.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Robert Service & Son Robin collect 1st in Ballymena & District.

Section A 26/422 – Mr & Mrs G Larmour Coalisland 1420, G & S Smith Cookstown 1415, P & R McElhatton Coalisland 1390.

Section B 72/1060 – Fleming Bros Crumlin 1484, Fleming Bros 1454, Fleming Bros 1451.

Section C 52/881 – G & M Atcheson Ligoniel HPS 1499, G & M Atcheson 1499, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel HPS 1487.

Section D 41/995 – J Gregory & Sons Colin HPS 1494, Lavery Bros Hillsborough & Maze 1492, Jeff Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze 1484.

'Champion Snowfall' winner of 1st Open NIPA Fermoy 5 Bird Championship for Rafferty & Toman of Gilford.

Section E 85/2692 – Rafferty & Toman Gilford 1499, Rafferty & Toman 1496, Sean Curran Lurgan Social 1496.

Section F 9/184 – P & C McComb Crossgar HPS 1396, P & C McComb 1395, P Byrne & Son Crossgar HPS 1395.

Section G 53/1471 – Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1507, J J McCabe Newry & District 1499, Lyons & Kennedy Hillsborough & Maze 1497.

Section H 18/188 – Stevie Eglington Cookstown 1311, 1296, 1276.

Rasharkin winners in the Fermoy 5 Bird William McFetridge (l) and Mark Milliken of J & M Milliken partnership winner of the ordinary Fermoy.

NIPA Race/Date

Fermoy Saturday 28th August 2021 – Liberation at 10.45am in Lt Easterly wind.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – M/M G Larmour 1420, P & R McElhatton 1390, Karl Murphy 1374, Brendan Morgan 1340, Tadhg Kelly 1340, 1338. Want to thank Rodders Irvine for the parents of the pigeon that we won 1st Club and 1st Section A out of Fermoy club race cheers.

Coleraine Premier HPS 9/150 - J Hanson 1380, T & J McDonald 1361, 1361, J Hanson 1333, T & J McDonald 1318, J Hanson 1316. Well done Jimmy Hanson in the main race and T & J McDonald winners of the 5 Bird.

Coleraine & County Derry RPS – Kenny Darragh 1265, W & W Murdock 1232, Terence McCrudden 1193. Well done Kenny Darragh.

Barry Toman (l) holding Talbenny YB National winner, Jimmy Rafferty the 5 Bird Championship winner.

Cookstown Social – G & S Smith 1415, 1390, J Campbell & Son 1385, W Bleeks & Son 1353, 1320, 1306. Well done Jason Campbell on topping Coalisland Centre and his Club, and 1st Section in the 5 Bird out of Fermoy well done.

Dungannon – Eamon Bleeks 1225, 1216, Mariusz Pawlak 1201.

Windsor Social – A & M Boyle 1340, 1317, R & J Parke 1313, 1291, A & M Boyle 1276, 1276, R & J Parke 1275, 1257. Well done Andy and Mavis doing the Fermoy double.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 2/22 – Eamonn Quigley took top five places. Congratulations to Eamonn Quigley on winning Fermoy and Fermoy 5 bird today. This takes Eamonn to 5 wins this year so far well-done great flying.

Derry & District – Danny Canning 1238, 1052, Paul Hegarty 1050, 904, Jim Diamond 894, D Canning 892.

Foyle RPS 6/60 – Paul Maxwell Jun 1171, Paul Maxwell Sen 1105, Tony Bradley 1087, Paul Maxwell Jun 1086, Paul Maxwell Sen 1014. 978. Well done Paul brilliant flying.

Londonderry PRS – Leo Flanagan & Son 1115, 1078, 1053.

Maiden City – Frankie Ramsey 1017, Pat McLaughlin 999, 994, Frankie Ramsey 994, 994, Pat McLaughlin 911.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 7/75 – C Moore 1343, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1322, 1321, 1321, J Smyth & Son 1321, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1319. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – Mr & Mrs Robinson 1303.

Ballymena & District 5/40 – R Service & Son 1367, Blair & Rankin 1361, R Service & Son 1359, Blair & Rankin 1350, R Service & Son 1335, Blair & Rankin 1314. Robert Service and son Robin were the club winners here timing at 15.02pm. Sire of the winner is their good 32 cock a winner of 5 x 1sts and the dam was a Derek Parr Soontjen through clubmate Davy Jackson. Bertie Blair was best in the Fermoy 5 Bird timing at 15.04pm. This mealy hen was winning for the second time in the young birds having won both the club and MA Combine from Roscrea. The sire has also bred “Faith” Bertie’s Talbenny YB National Open winner of 2019 and the dam was from Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill. This hen was direct from Peter Stakenborg of Belgium and is a daughter of his foundation pigeon he calls “Poulidor”

Ballymoney HPS 8/107 – D Dixon 1413, 1413, J Hutchinson & Son 1379, Young & Gibson 1344, D & H Stuart 1315, 1312. J Hutchinson & Son won their first race on return to the sport in the 5 Bird championship, a Stickers Doncker I believe. Members should order their rings for 2022 with the Secretary Derek McMullan immediately.

Dervock PRS – D & H Stuart 1315, 1312, C McCook 1208.

Broughshane & District 1/10 – D Houston & Son 1191, 1138, 992.

Cullybackey HPS – G Gibson 1418.722. 14.53hrs flying 208 miles.

Crumlin & District 4/81 – Fleming Bros 1484, 1454, 1451, Sefton Thompson 1429, Fleming Bros 1426, 1398. Fleming Bros time the same Cheq w/f hen at 14.26hrs flying 187 miles, won 1st Sect B last week and 1st Sect B again today.

Harryville HPS 7/116 – J Rock 1396, K & K Kernohan 1374, R H Clements 1369, 1364, K & K Kernohan 1363, L Mullan 1357.

Kells & District HPS 2/15 – McFarlane & Agnew 1284, 1218.

Muckamore HPS 3/60 – S & N Maginty 1432, `1415, S & J Bones and T Yates 1413, 1394, D J Thompson 1389, 1388.

Randalstown HPS 5/48 – J Millar 1363, 1357, Stewart Bros 1334, 1321, J McNeill & Son 1320, J Millar 1306. Six wins in the young birds for Secretary John Millar.

Rasharkin & District HPS – J & M Milliken 1387, Trevor Whyte 1381, 1339, W McFetridge 1338, J & M Milliken 1313, W McFetridge 1288. Danny Dixon – 1413, 1413, 1367, 1367, 1284, 1262, 1254. Congratulations to J &M Milliken taking top spot from today’s race from Fermoy Congratulations also to William McFetridge taking the top spot from the race from Fermoy 5 Bird

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – R Buckley 1464, G Buckley & Son 1462, G Buckley & Son 1462

G Buckley & Son 1460, G Calvin & Son 1458, J & E Calvin 1456. Congratulations to Bob Buckley on winning today’s race from Fermoy. Congratulations to R D Calvin on winning his first young bird race from Fermoy 5 Bird.

Armagh HPS – D C & P McArdle 1461, 1444, 1434, 1427, P Duffy 1425, D C & P McArdle 1420. Well done E & M Curran 1st & 2nd Club in the 5 Bird, The McArdle team dominated the main Fermoy race.

Beechpark Social – D Mawhinney & Son 1487, G & P Lavery 1467, D Mawhinney & Son 1449.

Blackwatertown HPS – Collins & Douglas 1375, 1352.

Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1474, Capper Bros 1461, David Calvin 1458, 1444, 1443, Capper Bros 1439.

Edgarstown – 1st G & C Simmons 1442, 2nd J Trotter 1430, 3rd D Love 1428, 4th G & C Simmons 1426, 5th G & C Simmons 1426, 6th G & C Simmons 1424 Pools - 1st G & C Simmons, 2nd R bell & sons. Over the moon with this result for team Simmons, and well chuffed for Bethany and Claire to get the win they deserve for their hard and countless work with the young bird team, our winner was a gift from Jim Armstrong of Carrickfergus, this cock has been a steady racer winning the Channel Fed last week also well done to all in the result. A great day all round for team Simmons winning the 5 Bird and making it a double of wins well done to all in result.

Gilford & District – Rafferty & Toman 1499, 1496, 1479, A Feeney & Son 1476, Rafferty & Toman 1473, 1472. Congratulation to Rafferty and Toman Guilford H.P.S. Overall winners of N.I.P.A Fermoy 5 Bird Young Bird National.

Laurelvale – Alan Craig 1470, 1441, 1440, 1440, 1440, 1440.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1463, 1462, 1459, 1443.

Lurgan Social 17/446 – Sean Curran 1496, 1481, 1481, J Douglas & Son 1479, R Adamson 1479, C J& B Ferris 1478. Lurgan Social HPS Fermoy, well done Sean and all on the result.

Markethill – J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1471, 1425, A Humphries & Son 1423.

Monaghan – Keith Allister 1437, 1428, 1428.

Portadown & Drumcree – 1. B Creaney. 1452, 2. J Gordon. 1439, 3. Larkin bros. 1429.83, 4. G Matchett. 1429.20, 5. Larkin bros. 1429.03, 6. G Matchett. 1426

2 Bird Club - 1. A Mcdonald, 2. A Mcdonald. Nom - 1. A Mcdonald, 2. J Whitten & Son. Fermoy 5 Bird - 1. G Matchett. 1429 Well done to Bobby Creaney winning today’s race from Fermoy & Paul Matchett for winning the Fermoy 5 Bird. Well done to all members in the Top 10.

Wilton Cross – M Duggan & Son 1469, Geoff Douglas 1440, Toman & Hamill 1436.

5 Bird Championship flown from Fermoy

The 5 Bird Championship was flown in conjunction with the ordinary Fermoy race, all birds were marked at National Centres. The overall winners were Rafferty & Toman who had a fantastic card in Gilford, the winner recorded velocity 1499 just a decimal point ahead of the East Antrim winners G & M Atcheson of Ligoniel. The popular partnership from Gilford & District were the winners of the NIPA 5 Bird Championship flown on Saturday 28th August from Fermoy. Included I have a photo of the winning team, Jim Rafferty is holding the winner now named “Champion Snowfall” whilst Barry is holding “Champion Magical Jen” last season’s NIPA Talbenny YB National winner. The parents of both winners were obtained from Geoffrey Douglas of Lurgan the very best from his Syndicate Lofts family of birds.

NIPA Fermoy 5 Bird Championship sponsored by Frazers Animal Feeds

1-1E Rafferty & Toman Gilford 1499.5, 2-1C G & M Atcheson Ligoniel 1499.1, 3-1D J Gregory & Sons Colin HPS 1494, 4-2D Lavery Bros Hills & Maze 1492, 5-2E D Mawhinney & Son Beechpark Soc 1487, 6-1B Fleming Bros Crumlin 1484, 7-2C Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1482, 8-3D J Kennedy & Son Glen HPS 1482, 9-3E S Curran Lurgan Soc 1481, 10-4D J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1481, 11-5D J Greenaway 1481, 12-6D Tomlinson & Wilson Dromore 1475, 13-1G J J McCabe Millvale 1470, 14-7D Johnston Bros Colin HPS 1470, 15-8D I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1469, 16-4E G& P Lavery Beechpark Soc 1467, 17-2G R Carson & Son Banbridge 1464, 18-5E Matthew McCabe Harmony HPS 1463, 19-9D P & C Carson Glen HPS 1463, 20-6E Nelson Weir Loughgall 1462.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Section A 18/79 – J Campbell & Son Cookstown 1385, K Murphy Coalisland 1374, K Murphy 1327.

Section B 40/189 – Fleming Bros Crumlon & District 1484, Fleming Bros 1454, Fleming Bros 1451.

Section C 20/96 – G & M Atcheson Ligoniel HPS 1499, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel HPS 1482, K Shaw Wheatfield 1458.

Section D 27/132 – J Gregory & Sons Colin HPS 1494, Lavery Bros Hillsborough & Maze 1492, J Kennedy & Son Glen HPS 1482.

Section E 55/272 – Rafferty & Toman Gilford RPS 1499, D Mawhinney & Son Beechpark Social 1487, Sean Curran Lurgan Social 1481.

Section F 9/39 – P & C McComb Crossgar HPS 1396, P Byrne & Son Crossgar HPS 1395, P Byrne & Son 1394.

Section G 24/120 – J J McCabe Millvale 1470, R Carson & Son Banbridge 1464, Chloe Chambers Newry & District 1460.

Section H 10/42 –Stevie Eglington Cookstown 1311, D Canning Derry & District 1238, Stevie Eglington 1190.

NIPA Centre Results Fermoy 5 Bird –

Muckamore Centre Fermoy 5 Bird – Fleming Bros Crumlin 1484, Fleming Bros 1454, Fleming Bros 1451, S & N Maginty Muckamore 1432, Fleming Bros 1426, S & J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1413, Fleming Bros 1398, D J Thompson Muckamore 1389.

Harryville Centre Fermoy 5 Bird – G Gibson Cullybackey 1418, J Rock Harryville 1396, G Gibson 1393, K & K Kernohan Harryville 1374, R H Clements Harryville 1369, G Gibson 1362, L Mullan 1357, K & K Kernohan 1355, J Rock 1350, R H Clements 1349.

Ballymoney Centre Fermoy 5 Bird – J Hutchinson & Son Ballymoney 1379, D Dixon Ballymoney 1367, D Dixon 1367, Young & Gibson Ballymoney 1344, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1338, T Whyte Rasharkin 1332, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1313, T Whyte 1298, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1297, J Connolly Ballymoney 1295.

Ahoghill Centre Fermoy 5 Bird – Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1361.74, C Moore Ahoghill 1343, R Service & Son Ballymena 1334, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 1320, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1315, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1307, J McNeill & Son 1305, W & J Smyth 1301, R Service & Son 1300, Blair & Rankin 1296.

Coleraine Centre Fermoy 5 Bird – T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1361.37, T & J McDonald 1361, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1320, T & J McDonald 1318, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1317, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1313, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1309, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1308, J Hanson 1292, R & J Parke 1291.

Foyle Centre Fermoy 5 Bird – D Canning Derry & District 1238, T Bradley Foyle 1087, F Ramsey Maiden City 1017, P McLaughlin Maiden City 999, 994, F Ramsey Maiden City 994, 994, P McLaughlin 911, J Diamond Derry & District 894, D Canning 892.

Gary Gibson best from Fermoy & 5 Bird Classic

For the first time in a month the weather was ideal for a weekend race. The birds were released in Fermoy in County Cork on Saturday 28th August at 10.45am in an easterly wind. Gary Gibson of Cullybackey timed his blue hen at 14.53pm to win 1st Mid Antrim Combine in both the Fermoy race and the 5 Bird Classic event. The winning blue hen is the best of Willy van Hercks. Sire is a son of Rea & Magill’s No1 hen and is sire of 5th Open Penzance Classic and 10th Open Penzance. The dam is a daughter to Rea & Magill’s 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National winner “Pole Dancer” Gary’s winner was his first bird last week winning 5th Combine and 9th Section B 2nd Gowran Park. In total Gary had eight birds in the top twenty of the Combine. Around the other clubs and Jimmy Rock was best in Harryville on 1396, John & Mark Milliken won Rasharkin on 1387, Robert Service and son Robin had the Ballymena & District winner on 1367, John Miller had top two in Randalstown 1363, (6 wins in young birds), Chris Moore was best in Ahoghill 1343, Davy Houston and Son had the Broughshane winner and McFarlane & Agnew best in Kells & District. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Fermoy 37/447 - Gary Gibson Associate 1418, D Dixon Rasharkin 1413, 1413, J Rock Associate 1396, G Gibson Associate 1394, G Gibson Associate 1993, G Gibson Associate 1393, D Dixon Rasharkin 1390, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1387, G Gibson Associate 1385, D Dixon Rasharkin 1385, T Whyte Rasharkin 1381, G Gibson Associate 1370, R H Clements Associate 1369, D Dixon Rasharkin 1367, 1367, R Service & Son Ballymena 1367, D Dixon Rasharkin 1367, R H Clements Associate 1364, J Miller Randalstown 1363, G Gibson Associate 1362, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1361, R Service & Son Ballymena 1359, J Miller Randalstown 1357, G Gibson Associate 1352, J Rock Associate 1350, R Service & Son Ballymena 1350 R H Clements Associate 1349

Mid Antrim Combine Fermoy 5 Bird - Gary Gibson Associate 1418, J Rock Associate 1396, G Gibson Associate 1393, R H Clements Associate 1369, D Dixon Rasharkin 1367, 1367, G Gibson Associate 1362, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1361, J Rock Associate 1350, R H Clements Associate 1349, C Moore Ahoghill 1343, J Rock Associate 1340, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1338, R Service & Son Ballymena 1334, T Whyte Rasharkin 1322, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 1320, A McBride Associate 1319, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1315, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1313, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1307

Coleraine Triangle Fermoy – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1380, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1361, T & J McDonald 1361, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1340, J Hanson 1333, T & J McDonald 1318, A & M Boyle 1317, J Hanson 1316, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1314, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1313, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1312, L Hanson & Son 1309, B ^& D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1308, M & J Howard & Son 1298, B & D Coyle 1292, R & J Parke 1291.

City of Derry Federation Fermoy - D Canning Derry & District 1238, P Maxwell Jun Foyle 1171, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1115, P Maxwell Sen Foyle 1105, T Bradley Foyle 1087, P Maxwell Jun 1086, L Flanagan 1078, 1063, D Canning Foyle 1052, P Hegarty Foyle 1050.

Roy Kennedy Fuels Sponsorship:Roy Kennedy Fuels have kindly sponsored 10 Bags to the N.I.P.A for the prize winners of N.I.P.A. - 3rd Fermoy Old Bird - 10 Bags Sponsored From Roy Kennedy Fuels Sponsorship – 3rd Fermoy 2021

Congratulations to the various winners.

• Section A: 1 Bag B Morgan – Coalisland

• Section B: 1 Bag S & N Maginty – Muckamore

• Section C: 1 Bag J & D Braniff – Wheatfield

• Section D: 1 Bag Spence Bros – Lisburn & District

• Section E: 1 Bag G Douglas – Wilton Cross Hps

• Section F: 1 Bag McCartan & Woodsides - Crossgar Hps

• Section G: 3 Bags J F McCabe & Son - Newry & District

• Section H: 1 Bag K Armstrong – Omagh

Roy Kennedy on behalf of Roy Kennedy Fuels (Right), presenting the sponsorship to Fred Russell and Gregory McEvoy from N.I.P.A

Congratulations to Stevie Eglington and daughter Robyn topping Sect H again this week in both Fermoy and 5 Bird. Using only the best of Natural feeding/supplements from Richard Donnelly of Newry. Well done Stevie and Robyn.

Paul Matchett Portadown & Drumcree, had 1st in the 5 Bird Championship.

Randalstown Secretary John Millar has won 6 x 1sts in the young bird season.

Kenny Darragh with this week's winner from Fermoy in the Coleraine & Co Derry RPS. The winner was bred by Brendan Morgan, Coalisland.

Gary Gibson from Cullybackey topped the Combine & Section from Fermoy.

Jason Campbell from Cookstown, 1st Sect A in the Fermoy 5 Bird

Bobby Creaney Portadown & Drumcree, won the race from Fermoy