Innishrush takes the double at Limavady Show of Texel sheep
Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock clinched the double claiming both Texel Champion and Reserve Champion with his Shearling Ewe exhibits. Judge for the day was Danny Hair Drumbreddan Flock, Stranraer.
The Judges favourite from local breeder Philip Whyte was a Shearling Ewe exhibit from his Innishrush Flock. WHY2401075is a Knap Governor daughter out of a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur sired dam. Governor comes form sought after Knap bloodlines and is a son of Haddo Falcon who also sired 170,000gns Knap Grumpy and 100,000 Knap General Lee.
Entrepreneur was Texel Sire of the Year 2022, having bred offspring to 130,000gns. Taking the Reserve Champion Rosette as well, this time with WHY2401091, a 70K Haymount First Class daughter out of a Charben ewe by Haymount Earth, Wind and Fire
Limavady Show Results
Judge Danny Hair Drumbreddan, Stranraer
Ewe: 1. S Scullion, 2. P Whyte, 3. C&M Mullan.
Shearling Ewe: 1. P Whyte, 2. P Whyte, 3. M Warnock.
Ram Lamb: 1. P Whyte, 2. Brendan McKinley, 3. S Hamill.
Ewe Lamb: 1. Conor Loane, 2. P Whyte, 3. C&M Mullan.
Champion: P Whyte Shearling Ewe WHY2401075.
Reserve: P Whyte Shearling Ewe WHY2401091.