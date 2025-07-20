Innishrush takes the double at Limavady Show of Texel sheep

By Barbara Strawbridge
Contributor
Published 20th Jul 2025, 13:38 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 11:20 BST
NI Texel Sheep Breeders head to Limavady Show for their annual outing of show of Texel sheep and continuing their Galloway & MacLeod Show Flock of the Year Competition.

Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock clinched the double claiming both Texel Champion and Reserve Champion with his Shearling Ewe exhibits. Judge for the day was Danny Hair Drumbreddan Flock, Stranraer.

The Judges favourite from local breeder Philip Whyte was a Shearling Ewe exhibit from his Innishrush Flock. WHY2401075is a Knap Governor daughter out of a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur sired dam. Governor comes form sought after Knap bloodlines and is a son of Haddo Falcon who also sired 170,000gns Knap Grumpy and 100,000 Knap General Lee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entrepreneur was Texel Sire of the Year 2022, having bred offspring to 130,000gns. Taking the Reserve Champion Rosette as well, this time with WHY2401091, a 70K Haymount First Class daughter out of a Charben ewe by Haymount Earth, Wind and Fire

Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock, with his Reserve Champion Shearling Ewe at Limavady Show. Also pictured is son Jack and judge Danny Hair,placeholder image
Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock, with his Reserve Champion Shearling Ewe at Limavady Show. Also pictured is son Jack and judge Danny Hair,

Limavady Show Results

Judge Danny Hair Drumbreddan, Stranraer

Ewe: 1. S Scullion, 2. ⁠P Whyte, 3. ⁠C&M Mullan.

Shearling Ewe: 1. P Whyte, 2. ⁠P Whyte, 3. ⁠M Warnock.

Judge Danny Haire, Drumbreddan Flock Stranraer with his Texel Champion Shearling Ewe from Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock. Also pictured is daughter Ellieplaceholder image
Judge Danny Haire, Drumbreddan Flock Stranraer with his Texel Champion Shearling Ewe from Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock. Also pictured is daughter Ellie

Ram Lamb: 1. P Whyte, 2. ⁠Brendan McKinley, 3. ⁠S Hamill.

Ewe Lamb: 1. Conor Loane, 2. ⁠P Whyte, 3. ⁠C&M Mullan.

Champion: P Whyte Shearling Ewe WHY2401075.

Reserve: P Whyte Shearling Ewe WHY2401091.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice