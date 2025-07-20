Innishrush takes the double at Limavady Show of Texel sheep

NI Texel Sheep Breeders head to Limavady Show for their annual outing of show of Texel sheep and continuing their Galloway & MacLeod Show Flock of the Year Competition.

Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock clinched the double claiming both Texel Champion and Reserve Champion with his Shearling Ewe exhibits. Judge for the day was Danny Hair Drumbreddan Flock, Stranraer.

The Judges favourite from local breeder Philip Whyte was a Shearling Ewe exhibit from his Innishrush Flock. WHY2401075is a Knap Governor daughter out of a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur sired dam. Governor comes form sought after Knap bloodlines and is a son of Haddo Falcon who also sired 170,000gns Knap Grumpy and 100,000 Knap General Lee.

Entrepreneur was Texel Sire of the Year 2022, having bred offspring to 130,000gns. Taking the Reserve Champion Rosette as well, this time with WHY2401091, a 70K Haymount First Class daughter out of a Charben ewe by Haymount Earth, Wind and Fire

Limavady Show Results

Judge Danny Hair Drumbreddan, Stranraer

Ewe: 1. S Scullion, 2. ⁠P Whyte, 3. ⁠C&M Mullan.

Shearling Ewe: 1. P Whyte, 2. ⁠P Whyte, 3. ⁠M Warnock.

Ram Lamb: 1. P Whyte, 2. ⁠Brendan McKinley, 3. ⁠S Hamill.

Ewe Lamb: 1. Conor Loane, 2. ⁠P Whyte, 3. ⁠C&M Mullan.

Champion: P Whyte Shearling Ewe WHY2401075.

Reserve: P Whyte Shearling Ewe WHY2401091.