Innovative pilot launched on waste farm chemicals

Diane Foster, Source to Tap Project Manager said:“Northern Ireland Water regularly detects chemicals commonly used in the farmyard and on the land in the River Derg when the water is abstracted prior to treatment.

“As part of the Source to Tap project, farmers have changed their land management practices to reduce the loss of herbicide to the river, and that has already made a significant difference in reducing the concentrations in the river water.

“We know that chemicals are essential on the farm, but they can pose a risk, particularly if there are old containers which are unlicensed, unknown or out of date. Disposal of these products can be difficult.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are providing this free Farm Chemicals Disposal service to take these items away for you. This helps us to protect our water sources, tidies up your store and gives the farmer peace of mind.”

The scheme will collect: Herbicide/Weed Killer, Sheep Dip, Insecticide Sprays, Rodenticides, Fungicide Sprays, Empty Containers, Veterinary medicines

To register for the scheme, farmers should log on to:https://forms.niwater.com/farm-chemicals-disposal-scheme/

Alternatively, contact Catchment Liaison Officers Peter Quinn on 07585996364 or Rebecca Allen on 07772225226 between 25th March and 1st April 2022. When calling you will be asked for your postcode, which will be used to check eligibility.

Your details will be passed on to the waste contractor who will contact you to arrange collection of your unwanted chemicals on a pre-arranged date. Terms and conditions for the scheme are available here: https://www.niwater.com/farm-chemical-disposal-terms/

The scheme will be available for a limited time on a first come, first served basis, with up to a maximum of 100 farmers involved at this stage.