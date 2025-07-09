Innovative Solution from NI Water Reopens Newry for Development

NI Water Chief Executive Dr Sara Venning and Minister for Infrastructure Liz Kimmins.

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Liz Kimmins welcomed the reopening of Newry for new development, following a visit and briefing at the Newry Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The Minister praised NI Water’s innovative and collaborative approach, which will deliver a faster, lower-cost solution through targeted maintenance, removal of excess water, and partnerships with businesses to reduce industrial flow impacts – potentially offering a practical, dynamic alternative to the traditional upgrade path in the absence of full capital funding.

This breakthrough will enable the connection of over 400 new properties, including a modern manufacturing facility and the new civic centre, unlocking vital economic growth for the region.

Ms Kimmins commented: “I have consistently said that innovative thinking and working in partnership hold the key to unlocking our wastewater constraints.

“Connecting 400 properties in Newry shows what can be achieved when we challenge traditional thinking and focus on smarter, more sustainable solutions – this lies at the heart of my three-pronged approach.

“NI Water’s innovative and collaborative approach in Newry will deliver a faster, lower-cost solution through targeted maintenance, removal of excess water, and partnerships with businesses to reduce industrial flow impacts. This is an alternative solution from NI Water that delivers faster results, while recognising the reality of constraints in funding.”

NI Water CEO Dr Sara Venning commented: “The visit highlighted NI Water’s commitment to innovative thinking in the face of long-standing underinvestment. The Newry approach exemplifies how the company is maximising limited resources to deliver meaningful environmental and economic outcomes.

“By applying creative engineering and planning solutions, NI Water is working to unlock development potential while progressing toward compliance with environmental standards.

“While a significant achievement, we must be clear this will not deliver all the environmental and economic outcomes we would see from a fully funded framework. Substantial investment in the longer period will still be required.

“However, it represents a positive step in the right direction, and we were delighted to showcase the project to the Minister.”

The Minister also highlighted the potential for this approach to be replicated across Northern Ireland, helping to address long-standing wastewater capacity issues in other constrained catchments.

“I look forward to seeing how this model can be scaled to benefit more communities, and I commend NI Water for their leadership and commitment to transformation,” she added.